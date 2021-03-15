Tips To Stay Motivated With Homework Or Coursework

When you're at school, you have teachers around to make sure you're on track with your work. But you're faced with getting your tasks done from the comfort of home, staying motivated can be trickier. We've come up with five tips to help you stay on track when you're working from home.

1. Create a proper working space

Have you ever noticed that it's much harder to get schoolwork done when you don't have an excellent place to do it? A messy bedroom, or a cluttered desk, creates unnecessary distractions. Check out Shanghai International School environment. It is important to ensure you have a proper desk or table to study and work. If the room is a bit disorganized, straighten it out. Try to work in a spot with good natural light or well-lit lamps or ceiling lights (you might also consider getting a desk lamp). Let your family members know that you have important homework or coursework to get done, so they know not to distract you or create a lot of noise. Lastly, put your phone on airplane mode, so you're not bombarded with notifications.

2. Set yourself goals

It's hard to judge how much work you need to do each evening when you don't have clear goals in mind. Create a calendar that you can pin to a notice board or stick on the wall that lists every task you need to get done. This way, you can quickly scan the upcoming days and judge accordingly which tasks are urgent. Every day, when you get home from school, copy your homework or coursework tasks into the calendar. You can make a calendar using a sheet of A4 paper and a pen or print one using this calendar website.

3. Motivate yourself with rewards

A big motivator to get your coursework or homework done is the reward of getting good grades. There's no denying that other rewards can help us to feel motivated as well. For example, you could tell yourself that if you manage to complete a piece of homework or a specific portion of coursework, then you can play your favourite video game until it's time to get ready for bed. Or, buy yourself one of your favourite snacks, but you have to complete a specific goal before you're allowed to eat it. If you think you'll be tempted to indulge in your reward before you've completed the work, you could let a family member know about your plan so they can provide you with that extra bit of incentive to keep on track.

4. Take breaks

When you have a lot to get done, it can seem counterintuitive to take a bit of time off your tasks. According to scientific research, "brain breaks" from studying and working benefit our productivity and efficiency. The breaks you take should be short but frequent. For example, you could work for 25 minutes and then take a 5-minute break. When you're on your break, a fantastic way to re-energize your brain is to do some physical exercises such as yoga or jumping jacks. Each person is different, so experiment and figure out which technique is best for you. Read more about how to boost your productivity with brain breaks.

5. Ask yourself why

We all feel a bit unmotivated to get important tasks done sometimes. Still, if you find that you're regularly procrastinating from your homework or coursework, you need to get to the bottom of the reason why. Are you feeling unmotivated because you're not confident with the class? If so, you must speak to your teachers and tell them how you feel so that they can offer solutions for you. Do you always feel like you would rather be doing something else (playing video games, texting friends, watching TV, etc.)? If this is the case, it could be that you're getting addicted to one of these activities, and you need to take a step back from it.

It's important to schools that every student finishes the year feeling proud of what they've accomplished. This means finding the time to get your homework or coursework done to your highest standard. If you're still struggling to stay motivated with your work after following these five tips, be sure to reach out to a teacher or support staff member.