Top 5 Aristocrat Slots To Try Out This October

Aristocrat Technologies focuses on providing top slot machines. This brand supplies physical machines that players can come across in various land-based casinos. The hallmarks of the company are respect, courage, passion, and integrity. The diverse gaming products they keep delivering set them apart from their competition.

There are more than 200 demo and real money slots provided by Aristocrat over the years. These games come with advanced features, such as multipliers, engaging themes, and free spins. Free Aristocrat games can be played at many online casinos without the need to register or download an app.

For this reason, some of Aristocrat's slots have gained popularity in recent times and it is only right to discuss some of them. To understand more, this guide is dedicated to introducing the best Aristocrat slots to try out this October. So, keep on reading!

Lucky 88

According to Chinese culture, the number 88 is often associated with good luck and fortune. As a player, Aristocrat will make you feel lucky when you try out this lucky 88 slot, which is designed with 5 reels and 25 paylines. The demo version helps you understand the game before engaging in real money plays. Place a wager between a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin of 0.01 and 150 respectively to get started. With an RTP of 97%, you can target special symbols like Chinese Drums, Golden Lions, Traditional Chinese Lamps, and more. You can trigger the bonus round with the Red Lantern scatter.

Queen of the Nile

Discover how cool it is to be the Queen of the Nile with Aristocrat's 20-paylines Queen of the Nile slot. With an RTP of 95.6%, this game is characterized by 5 reels and volatility that ranges from medium to high. Some important features to target in this game are free spins, wild Queens, Pyramid scatters, and more. There is an opportunity to double your winnings with a gamble feature by making an accurate prediction. The wild and scatter of the game are represented by the Queen of the Nile icon and Pyramid symbol respectively.

It works well on many devices, including Android and iOS.

Where's the Gold

Aristocrat has invited players to explore the wild west in its Where's The Gold slot. The bonus rounds present a chance to come across valuable treasures. The scatter is represented by a stick of Dynamite icon. An autoplay option allows you to carry a consecutive number of automatic spins. Where's The Gold comes with 5 reels, 25 paylines, and an RTP of 95%. This game is available on various devices, including android and iOS devices.

50 Dragons

Celebrate the Asian culture with Aristocrat's 50 Dragons slots. The game boasts 50 paylines and 5 reels. Place a wager between the range of minimum and maximum coins per spin that is set at 0.01 and 100 respectively. The highest-paying icon is a Golden Dragon. A Pearl represents the wild. Trigger the bonus round by landing at least 3 Gold Ingot scatters. This slot is available for free play at many online casinos.

Buffalo

Aristocrat's Buffalo slot is one of the most popular slots ever released. It is designed with 40 paylines and 5 reels. Get exposed to generous features in the game, including scatters, free spins, and multipliers. It has an RTP of 94.85% and high volatility. Represented by a sunset symbol, the wild can only show up on reels 2, 3, and 4. Besides the Gold Coin scatters, the wild can replace all other symbols. By landing 3, 4, or 5 scatters, you can win 8, 15, or 20 free spins respectively.

Conclusion

Treat yourself with the best Aristocrat pokies. After all, these games offer exciting bonus rounds, good graphics, and stunning sound effects.