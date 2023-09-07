Top 7 Things To Do In India

The entire world is full of amazing places where people can see, learn, and enjoy something amazing. However, one of the destinations that offers something unique is India. People like to travel to this country for many reasons. Most people are inspired by the number of people living there. They want to experience the crowds on the streets and spend at least one day like an average Indian resident.

Yet, some other reasons are probably more common. India has a long and mystical tradition. People want to know more about culture, history, food and other stuff that are unskippable parts of Indian tradition.

Sometimes, it can be really hard to determine which locations to visit first. Rarely who has unlimited time to travel across this country. Because of that, we decided to highlight 7 things to do in India to make your planning much easier. Let’s go!

Visit Chand Baori Stepwell

If you are interested in Indian architecture and tradition, Chand Baori Stepwell is probably the best place to start your trip. It is actually a small and dusty village located in Abhaneri. You can find it around 10 kilometers away from the Agra-to-Jaipur Road.

At first glance, you may think there’s nothing special to see here. Yet, the ruined ancient city really has some charm that convinces you to stay longer. Here, you will find India's oldest and largest water tank. Believe it or not, that water tank is around 1200 years old.

The entire village was constructed by King Chanda of the Nikumbha Dynasty in 8000 BCE. Walking through the city, you will see dozens of statues of different Hindu Gods and religious scenes. People who are impressed by ancient culture will not regret coming here.

Don’t Miss to Visit Taj Mahal

Leaving India without visiting the well-known Taj Mahal would be a huge mistake. It is an iconic symbol of romance popular in all parts of the world. Every year, nearly 8 million people visit this wonderful historical place on average. The crowds may bother you a little, but we are pretty sure that you won’t regret it.

Our strong recommendation is to visit this monument either at sunrise or at sunset. If you want to take some fantastic images, you suggest you do that from Mehtab Bagh. It is a Mughal Garden across the Yamuna River. The photos of a monument dedicated to eternal love will look much better that way.

Have an Adventure at Sundarbans National Park

Can you imagine yourself spending the entire day in the largest mangrove forests? If that’s one of the goals that you want to achieve, visiting the Sundarbans National Park would be the right choice! The National Park is located in a fantastic location. When you come there, you will see three huge rivers (Meghna, Ganges, and Brahmaputra) joining the Bay of Bengal for a very affordable price, you can explore a huge number of canals by boat. A memorable experience is guaranteed!

Spend the Night in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan

Adventurers use every possible opportunity to spend the night somewhere in nature. Camping under the stars only miles outside of your town can be fantastic. Can you imagine how fantastic it can be to spend the night in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan?

Trust us; that one night is something that you will remember forever. Near Jaisalmer, you will manage to find a huge number of desert camps. That means you can spend time with other tourists and locals and potentially make new friendships. During the day, we strongly recommend you go on a camel safari. Indeed, the high temperatures may be a bit of a problem, especially if you come from the northern parts. However, do believe that the entertainment you will have during the camel safari will make things easier.

Cruise the Kerala Backwaters

Are you willing to see India from a completely different view? Cruising on the Kerala backwaters would be an ideal choice if the answer is YES. Here, you will see a huge number of small canals, silent rivers, and brackish lagoons. They are all connected with the well-known Arabic Sea.

Enjoying this activity during the day can also be fantastic. Yet, we strongly recommend you cruise the Kerala Backwaters during the night. During that period, you can enjoy various activities. Most tourists decide to visit the small villages that are there. Apart from that, you can also spend hours fishing or watching thousands of birds flying around you. All these things will ensure you sweet dreams and complete relaxation.

Take a Journey Through the Ruins of Hampi

The ruins of Hampi really are something special. Every piece of architecture there speaks a story for itself. You will see traces of a powerful kingdom led by true warriors and heroes. In one place, you will find a huge number of monuments, temples and places, all related to rich Indian culture.

We have one note for the future visitors of this fabulous place. We strongly recommend you prepare to spend three or four days to visit every part of this place. If you want to visit only the center of Hampi, you can do that by walking. Yet, if you plan to visit the surroundings, renting a bike or motorbike will be necessary. To be honest, we strongly recommend you do that!

Conclusion

All these seven activities will make your holiday special and memorable. If you don’t have time to enjoy all of them, make your trip turbulent by choosing at least 3 different options. India really is special, and it offers a unique experience for every tourist. Prices are affordable, and you won’t have to spend a fortune to learn more about ancient Hindu culture. We wish you luck!