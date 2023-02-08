TopShotLife By Vinay Singh – A Safe Harbour For Budding Artists To Grow Their Talent!

Vinay Singh ideated and founded TopShotLife as he always possessed a knack to identify young and blooming talent and began his quest to give them access to a suitable platform for these artists and provide them with relevant resources and collaborations to bring their music and art to the world – something they would have struggled with otherwise.

The idea of TopShotLife dawned upon Vinay Singh who is a US-Based business tycoon after realizing how some of the local artists suffered greatly to have their art recognised.

Vinay Singh realised that artists struggle to gain maximum exposure for their voices to be heard, and not just to be heard but to transpire into big artists and great creators.

Vinay Singh adds “So, I decided to build a reliable platform that will surpass their craving and desire for exposure. Right now, what you see is just the glimpse of the future that Topshotlife holds for us all in the entertainment industry.”

Vinay Singh is a man of ethics and values and on many occasions takes it upon himself to educate artists on how to protect their intellectual property. And that is something most record labels do not practice.

Topshotlife brand is a collection of the tools and resources artists need to become major players in their respective fields; ranging from video production, collaborations, digital marketing and content strategy.

Topshotlife was created in line with Vinay Singh’s belief that hard work and perseverance of real talent should never go unnoticed and should achieve the greatest success.

Topshotlife has been gaining momentum across the media. The label has already signed a bunch of upcoming talented artists. To name a few- Vamsi Kalakunta, Ravi Kumar, Shivam, Bishal, Param and Jenishma Sitaula.

In January 2023, Vinay Singh launched his record label, TopShotLife officially in India with the song ‘Morni’ which has been composed by Udit Saxena and written by Dr AJ Mahin.

The song Morni is the love story of a small-town couple who navigates the naive journey of getting to know each other.