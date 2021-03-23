Toshiba Aims At Creating A Sustainable Future In India

The 'Make in India' initiative by the Government of India encourages companies to manufacture in India and attract dedicated investments. The policy's approach was to create a favourable environment for investments, develop a modern and adequate infrastructure, and open up new foreign capital sectors. Through this initiative, the government targets 25 economic sectors for employment creation and skill enhancement. It aims at transforming India into a global design and manufacturing hub. The initiative is a call to action for Indian citizens and business leaders and an invitation to potential partners and investors worldwide. The initiative also recognizes the 'ease of doing business as the most critical factor to promote entrepreneurship.

Toshiba is a global leader when it comes to innovation & technology. With over 60 years of presence in the country, the company is closely aligned with the government's 'Make in India' initiative & has invested over 3,000 Cr in the country since 2013. With close to 8000 employees, Toshiba positions India as a strategic manufacturing hub.

Apart from this, the company plays a significant role in the 'Namami Gange' project undertaken by the government. The 'Namami Gange' project is one of the most challenging & most extensive river clean-up drives. The project aims at curbing pollution, conserving & rejuvenating the Ganga river. Toshiba has been committed to the 'Namami Gange' project & works towards treating sewage & wastewater from the river banks. The company has been engaged in constructing nine sewage treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Jharkhand.

The company is working relentlessly on constant innovation & emphasis on technological advancements & aims to turn India into a global manufacturing hub & export base. Toshiba is committed to building a holistic future for India.