Travel Blogger & Digital Creator Nevil Patel Reveals His Travel Plans For 2023

Are you even human if your mind doesn't make travel plans while sitting in an office chair? We daydream of visiting the most scenic places across the globe almost five times a day! While we cannot get our holidays approved, some individuals are treating us with their breathtaking travel stories, and Nevil Patel is one of them. He is emerging as one of the country's leading travel bloggers and creators.

The young man started his journey in 2012 and has already toured various countries around the world. Well, he has already covered every Asian country and is now planning to explore other continents as well. After a long chit-chat, Nevil Patel finally revealed his travel plans for this year. Aren't you keen to know where this young traveller is flying to?

The travel blogger is now planning to take delight in the beauties of African countries. Sharing further, he says, "There is no doubt that every place is unique in itself, but there is something about Africa that challenges your senses in a way. The untamed landscape, the adventurous accents, and the ethnic music. There is nothing more to ask for once you have experienced the surrealism by yourself". Your eyes will definitely get engaged with this breathtaking video of this super traveller if he goes to Africa!

Listing the places that he wants to visit in Africa, Nevil Patel asserts, "I have numerous things on my journal that I wish to see. But I cannot afford to miss visiting otherworldly Victoria Falls, the majestic Mount Kilimanjaro, the mysterious Giza Necropolis, beautiful Seychelles, Cape Town, Mauritius, Egypt, Marrakesh, and others." We hope that Nevil's travel plans come true and that he visits the beauty of Africa.

Nevil Patel is based in Ahmedabad. He started his journey in 2017, and today he has amassed thousands of followers. He has visited countries like Bali, Vietnam, the Maldives, Dubai, Canada, and Thailand. You can check out his content on Instagram at @nev1402

Nevil Patel is also the founder of Gauri Corporation, which deals in all types of financial services, ranging from vehicle finance to mobile finance to builder finance. He also owns a construction company.