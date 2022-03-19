Trinity Cycles Introduces EVelo, Their Newest E-bike Range

When we think about the "Future of Mobility", we imagined it to be clean, smooth and responsible. We manifested our imagination in the form of two wheels that would give love back to our great planet as they would move.



Introducing eVelo, our latest range of e-bikes. It is a whole new dimension of a clean lifestyle between the throttle and the pedal, all the way through the effortless cruise!



The eVelo is set in a strong Carbon Hi-Tensile Steel Frame, powered by a 42 V Panasonic Li-Ion smart charging battery. The 3 Level Pedal Mode give you the edge on the roads and deliver a smooth riding experience.



So now if you think you can make a difference, just get your hands on the eVelo & #RideTheEnergy.