UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Result Link Soon at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results for classes 10th and 12th soon on upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board Class 10th Examinations 2023 were held from February 16 to March 3, 2023, while the Class 12th Examinations 2023 were held from February 16 to March 4, 2023. Prior to the theory examinations, practical exams took place in January and February.

Students who appeared in the examination will soon get a notification regarding the UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. The minimum score to pass the board examination is 33 per cent. Students who don't score the minimum score have to appear in the compartmental exams. As per the media reports, the evaluation of exam copies has been completed, and the results for classes 10th and 12th will be announced in April.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result Link

How To Check UP Board Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the UP Board results for classes 10th or 12th.

Step 3: Candidates must input their roll number and the captcha code on the new page that will open.

Step 4: Click on the "submit" button.

Step 5: The results of the 10th and 12th grade UP board exams will be shown on the screen.