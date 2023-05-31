Vasundhara & Ridi Oswal, Swiss-Indian Heiresses Emerging As Role Models For New Generation

Billionaire couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal built the international conglomerate Oswal Group Global, and have always been hailed as a power couple. Their daughters are falling into their footsteps and have garnered their share of public praise and support for the strides they have made in business, arts and philanthropy.

Sisters Vasundhara and Ridi Oswal have recently moved in the family home “Villa Vari”, overlooking the Swiss Mt. Blanc mountains. Their parents named the sprawling estate after the first two initials of their daughters- Vasundhara and Ridi. The daughters grew up in a loving family, with the best of everything. And their coming of age has surprised people and won many hearts.

Vasundhara Oswal, the elder of the two, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and earned her Bachelor’s of Finance degree with distinction. And Ridi is currently pursuing a degree in chemical engineering. The sisters have not only shown a keen interest in taking the family legacy forward but also carved a space for themselves as individuals.

Vasundhara has become one of the richest self-made women entrepreneurs (under 30) in Africa. She has established herself as a key figure in the petrochemical industry. She is the Executive Director of the largest ethanol plant in East Africa ‘PRO Industries’ and has impressed everyone with her investment strategies and plant development. She is also the Director General of one of the largest bauxite mines in Conakry ‘Axis Minerals’. She has made similar strides at Axis Minerals and oversees the finance and government liaisoning. Her work and its impact is an inspiration to women all over the world, she has made space for women and other minorities in this male-dominated industry and continues to exceed expectations.

When the heiress stepped into her roles at PRO Industries and Axis Minerals, she made it a point to be present on-site and see the workings of the mines and plants. She stays on the company sites for weeks with limited food supplies and communications, and interacts with the workers to understand their needs.

Ridi Oswal, is a true artist at heart. The singer-songwriter has been compared to the likes of Lorde and Fiona Apple, and writes similarly heartfelt lyrics like these musical greats. She started showing an interest in music over a decade ago, at the age of 8 and has been pursuing the craft ever since. Her hit singles “Merry Go Round”, and “Top Guy” were received warmly by music lovers across the world and she has already collaborated with artists like Mousse T and Sky Adams. Her music career is taking shape alongside her studies and Ridi seems to be excelling in both.

Ridi’s musical talents are enough to blow anyone away, and it comes as no surprise that even her sister was inspired by her love for music. Vasundhara Oswal founded the entertainment label PROTunes to give a platform to budding musicians like her sister.

The sisters are united in their resolve to end bullying and founded the world’s first youth-led anti-bullying campaign together. Their anti-bullying campaign called ‘Stop The B’ has earned them an endorsement from the acclaimed footballer Ronaldinho and even won support from the UN. Ridi was invited to speak at the UN World Anti-Bullying Forum to talk about teenage mental health and is the youngest person to have presented a speech there.

Vasundhara’s strong sense of philanthropy is also evident in her work life. At work, she has adopted sustainable and eco-friendly policies on a large scale. She has helped bring roadways and drinking water facilities to the underprivileged people in East Africa and has set up a ZLD scheme to ensure 100% waste recycling and a CO2 capturing plan at PRO Industries.

The Oswals value their bond as a family and place great emphasis on spending quality time together. The sisters are an unshakeable team, and are always there to support each other. Many find their sisterly bond heart-warming. Their achievements in their respective fields and their philanthropic efforts have captured the attention of netizens worldwide; sisters Vasundhara and Ridi Oswal inspire many young women to stay true to their passions, and be their most authentic selves.