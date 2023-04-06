Vikas Shakya Bags Multiple Awards And Accolades As An Influencer And Model

Influencer Vikas Shakya is making waves in the world of modelling and style with his inspirational journey from the farming fields to the ramp. Hailing from a small city, Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, India, Vikas has proved that limited resources can never stop a dreamer.



Vikas made a sensational debut in the world of modelling in 2021 by winning the Mr. India Icon Season 2. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He went on to win the title of 'Model of the Year Season 3' where he was presented the award by popular pollywood actor, singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana. He was also awarded the 'Uttar Pradesh Icon Award 2021' and honoured as 'Awadh Ratna Award 2022' by famous TV actress Bhumika Gurung.



Adding to his list of achievements, in August 2022, Vikas was awarded the 'Influencer of the Year' award at India Iconic Award held in Lucknow. He was then awarded the 'Celebrity Face of Banaras 2022' by celebrity Aditi Sharma organised by Mallika-e-Awadh at Varanasi on 9th October 2022.



Vikas also did grooming and choreography as a celebrity groomer at Mr. and Miss India Era season 2 held in Varanasi on December 26, 2022. He continued his work in the world of fashion and beauty by doing grooming, choreography, and judgement in Mr. and Miss Culture India season 5, which is the biggest modelling show in Uttar Pradesh, with celebrity guest Shivani Jadhav (Miss India Grand 2019) at Ayodhya on January 07, 2023.



He further established himself as a successful show choreographer by being the official show choreographer of Big projects at Mr. and Miss Ideal Uttar Pradesh S1 with celebrity guest Arushi Handa (MTV Splitsvilla) on January 12, 2023.



Apart from his modelling and fashion career, Vikas has also collaborated with various brands like Beardo, TVS, Byjus, Flipkart, Amazon, Star sports, and many more as a content creator.



Vikas Shakya has been nominated for the Kashi Awadh Ratna Award which will be held on 9th April in the biggest award show at Varanasi. The celebrity guests for the event will be Bhumika Gurung and Paridhi Sharma.



With his hard work and determination, Vikas Shakya has become an inspiration for many young dreamers who aspire to make it big in the world of fashion and modelling. His journey proves that with dedication and passion, anything is possible.