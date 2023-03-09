Vinay Singh’s TopShotEvents Brings Kartik Aryan To The Holi Fest In Dallas

Holi, the festival of colours and love, has always been a joyous occasion for Indians around the world. And this year, the celebration in Dallas, USA was taken to new heights with the presence of Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The event was orchestrated by TopShotEvents, a platform dedicated to managing artists and creating unforgettable experiences for fans.

Kartik Aaryan's appearance at the Holi fest in Dallas was nothing short of electrifying. The actor, known for his effortless charm and killer dance moves, had the crowd going wild as he grooved to the title song of his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Standing on the roof of a car, surrounded by his adoring fans, he waved to the crowd and greeted them with folded hands.

The event, managed by TopShot Events, was a massive success, with a record-breaking turnout for an Indian actor at an outdoor event in the US. TopShotEvents is an event, entertainment and production company of high-caliber concert and event management based in the USA and functional all over the globe. They specialize in bringing the stardom of celebrities from around the world to their fans, and the Holi fest in Dallas was no exception.

Vinay Singh, the US-based business tycoon behind TopShotEvents, conceptualized the idea of bringing international celebrities to events and festivals around the world.

With the Holi fest in Dallas, he has proven that TopShotEvents has what it takes to create unforgettable experiences for fans and artists alike.

The Holi fest in Dallas was not just a celebration of colors and love, but also a unique experience for Kartik Aaryan himself. The actor was overwhelmed by the massive turnout and the love shown by his fans in Dallas. Kartik wrote along with the video, “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling (the feeling of home abroad). My First time in US. Just Unreal. Unbelievable. THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!”

In conclusion, TopShotEvents's management of the Holi fest in Dallas has set a new standard for outdoor events featuring Indian celebrities. Visit TopShot’s Instagram page to view the event in brief!