We Define Our Limits, Our Gender Doesn't: Mooofarm Co-Founder Aashna Singh On Women's Day

Mooofarm is a rapidly emerging agri-tech platform revolutionizing the dairy industry, as striking as the idea of the startup is the fact that one of the four Co-Founders is a woman.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Mooofarm Co-Founder & CXO Aashna Singh talks about the relevance of the day and the significance of a diverse work environment to lead growth and development in any society.

Why do you think it is important to celebrate International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. While women still face significant challenges in many areas of life, including education, healthcare, and employment, celebrating International Women’s Day is a way to draw attention to these issues and to advocate for change while encouraging gender diversity.

It is a day to highlight the progress that women have made over the years and to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations.

Have you faced any barriers in your career being a woman? If so, how did you overcome them?

Women have historically faced numerous barriers in the workplace, including gender-based discrimination, unequal pay, lack of access to leadership positions, and other challenges.

Despite significant progress in recent years, as every other woman, I have also faced my share of hindrances, especially because of the sector I am working in, more so because of my age. Agriculture sector has more of male representation who are working at decision-making positions in the ecosystem and hence there were initial challenges.

Whenever I feel challenged, I tell myself that the growth and the future of many women like me as well as the millions of women dairy farmers who Mooofarm is impacting is my responsibility and what I do is out of my passion to drive change which I am capable of bringing. I also feel fortunate to be working in an inclusive environment and my co-workers have been very welcoming.

What is the most important piece of advice you have been given?

We can only be as weak as we think, you define your limits, your gender doesn't. This I think is one of the most important pieces of advice that I was given early on in my career. Today, we are fortunate to be born in generations where women are incredibly empowered and are leading positions not only in the households, but at global forums.

Gender identity can play a significant role in shaping our self-perception and experiences, but it should not be the sole determinant of our potential and limitations. As individuals, we are capable of transcending societal expectations and defining our own boundaries based on our abilities, aspirations, and values.

What is the most important message you want to send out to young women thinking about their careers?

Financial independence and the ability to be able to make your own decisions will only come when you are firm that your career growth is your responsibility. Every individual, including young women, should have equal opportunities to pursue their careers and aspirations.

You are capable of achieving your dreams and goals. Trust in your abilities, have faith, have an opinion and show up no matter what.

Why do you think diversity in the workplace is so important?

Diversity breeds creativity, innovation and instills a sense of inclusivity and improved problem-solving. When people come from diverse backgrounds, they bring different perspectives and experiences to the table. This can lead to more creative and innovative ideas and solutions.

A diverse workforce can lead to more effective problem-solving because everyone can draw on a wider range of experiences and knowledge. Increased employee satisfaction and retention: Employees are more likely to feel valued and included when they work in a diverse environment. This leads to increased job satisfaction and better employee retention.