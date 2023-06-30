What Is It Like To Own A Sreeleathers' Dealership?

Dealership owners share an insight into the brand's performance.

Mrs. Papiya Behera, Mr. Talvinder Singh & Mr. Ravinder Singh, Mr. Shaan Jha

Ashoknagar, Bhubaneswar Ranchi Deogarh

1. The footwear market is flooded with brands (Indian and Foreign). Why do customers choose Sreeleathers over other brands?

Mrs. Papiya Behera: Consumers are looking for durable products at an affordable price and good service and that’s what the brand Sreeleathers has curated since its inception to the consumers. The brand has consistently earned its goodwill over the years and we are always motivated to keep delivering on our promise through our store in Ashoknagar, Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Talvinder Singh & Mr. Ravinder Singh: Affordable price, good quality, wide collection and customer experience. We simply focus on these 4 factors.

Mr. Shaan Jha : Comfort brings happiness and satisfaction to our customer's lives which they get from our products. Sreeleathers delivers a positive experience though its affordable pricing and gains its customers trust. This is why we chose to bring Sreeleathers to Deogarh on Netaji Road.

2. Why did you decide to take a Sreeleathers dealership?

Mrs. Papiya Behera : “CULTURE”. By that I mean the shared values, goals, attitudes and practices that characterize an organization. This is what has influenced me on taking up this franchise. Through these years Sreeleathers has emerged as a successful brand on the strong core values instilled by Dada (Shri Satya Brata Dey) and team which all of us follow in our respective franchises.

Mr. Talvinder Singh & Mr. Ravinder Singh: Once we witnessed the popularity of the brand in Kolkata we realised that Ranchi too would love this brand. This is the reason we chose one of the busiest locations in Ranchi and brought Sreeleathers to Ranchi (Roshpa Tower, Main Road, Ranchi).

Mr. Shaan Jha: Deogarh is my hometown and my family and I really wanted Sreeleathers to come here. As customers we shopped at many store here but always knew Sreeleathers' appeal and style was superior. Majority of Deogarh residents are inclined towards Sreeleathers and love the brand.

3. How was your store's performance last year?

Mrs. Papiya Behera: Festival sales were exemplary. Definitely it gets better and better every year.

Mr. Talvinder Singh & Mr. Ravinder Singh: The pandemic made people extremely mindful of their spending and our value proposition- World Class Right Price has attracted a lot of new customers. Our brand is true to our values and we are very grateful that our sales performance has grown.

4. How is your relationship with the Sreeleathers Headquarters?

Mrs. Papiya Behera: We are one big family at Sreeleathers and have cordial relations with Soham and Sumon as we have been associated with each other since a long time and also wish to go further ahead in this journey. It’s always been a pleasure working with Soham & Sumon they have been cooperative and supportive at work.

Mr. Talvinder Singh & Mr. Ravinder Singh: We have been working with Sreeleathers Headquarters for the last 24 years and have worked with many people but the current dealership managers- Soham and Suman are amazing. They have always been very helpful, offered timely solutions, provide feedback and ensure our inventory is up to date so that we can serve our customers.

Mr. Shaan Jha: We have worked with Soham and Sumon closely for the grand opening of our store in Deogarh. We always trust their suggestions and advice. Their experience has given us a lot of insight and we trust their guidance will help us serve more and more customers in Deogarh. We are proud to be a part of the Sreeleathers family.

Sreeleathers’ dealership managers- Soham Dasgupta and Sumon Seal

Step 1- Fill out the application form with as many details as possible.

Link to form: https://sreeleathers.com/pages/inquiry

Step 2- If the application meets the requirements, someone from the Dealership Team will reach out to applicant and ask for further details

Step 3- Applicant will be requested to visit Headquarters in Kolkata for a meeting with Senior Executives. A fundamental understanding of the business will be explained

Step 4- A tour of the flagship store (3 & 4 Lindsay street) will be given

Step 5- A team from the HQ will visit the location for a recce. Several recces may be required.

Depending on several factors, there may be other formalities. The process is tedious and time consuming because we would like to ensure both parties complement each other. Opening a Sreeleathers dealership requires a sizable investment. An application is rejected because we are concerned about the potential of the project and we don't want to waste your hard earned money.

Final step- If all formalities are cleared, the final approval is done by our MD, Satya Brata Dey

Caution: A lot of fake pages and imposters claim to offer Sreeleathers Dealerships. We have NOT hired any third party organisation to represent us. Victims of these scam artists have often filed FIRs but never recovered the money. Please verify authenticity before paying anyone.

Sreeleathers has over 40 stores in the country and due to large scale demand, the organization has to turn down thousands of dealership applications every year. Due to limited supply, the company also had issues with imposters promising Sreeleathers’ dealership in exchange for large sums of money. However, the management has repeatedly communicated that Sreeleathers’ dealership location approval requires several meetings in Kolkata Headquarters. The dealership team does thorough viability research on the project, and the final meeting is with the Managing Director, Satyabrata Dey himself.

