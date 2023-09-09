Sreeleathers Dealership team is led by not one but two managers, Soham Dasgupta and Sumon Seal. They have opened ver 20 dealerships across Eastern and Northern India. Today Sreeleathers has 46 stores in the country and is considered as one of the formidable footwear brands in India because its popularity surpasses all the other brands in the market. Customers travel from all across the world to Kolkata to shop from their flagship store on Lindsay street. This store is famous for being the World's Largest Single Brand Footwear Store and is easily the most popular store in the city of Kolkata. Dasgupta and Seal share the reason behind this popularity.

1. Why Sreeleathers? Why do people queue up for hours to go to Sreeleathers? Why does Sreeleathers have such fiercely loyal customers?



Soham: Honesty and simplicity goes a long way. We have always maintained 100% transparency with our customers. We offer durable products at the most affordable price and our customers appreciate that quality.

Sumon: Absolutely! We don't mark up a Rs.10 product at Rs.50 and then say buy one get one free or upto 50 % discount. These offers are there to confuse customers. We believe that if we can afford to sell a product at Rs.10 we will sell it at Rs.10.

Soham: While other brands focus on marketing and celebrity campaigning, we keep our communication simple. Our focus is on the product, we ensure that our customers are getting the best price. When we satisfy our customers expectations they do our marketing for us. They are our brand ambassadors.

Sumon: We believe our brand ambassadors should be the people who actually buy and use our products. This is why our customers are the best people to represent our brand. This authenticity is the reason why our customers are so loyal to us.



2. Sreeleathers popularity is unparalleled. Why does Sreeleathers only have 46 stores, while other brands have hundreds of stores?



Soham: Our 46 stores outperform other stores in every city.

Sumon: Mainly because our margins are so slim we need to sell a much higher volume than other brands to make a profit. That's why our stores are on average bigger than 6000 sq ft. We can't have tiny stores like other brands because we need to sell a lot more products than other brands. This is one of the reasons why we are so selective about dealership approvals. When we approve a dealer it is important to understand their potential to earn. We want to strengthen the network and grow but we also ensure that the dealer is dedicated to our customers just the way we are.

Soham: Our Managing Director, Shri Satyabrata Dey has spent a lot of blood, sweat and tears to establish this brand so we are selective about the kind of people we include in our Sreeleathers family. It is important that our dealers share the same passion as we do in serving our customers.



3. What is the procedure to get a Sreeleathers' dealership/Franchisee?



Step 1- Fill out the application form with as many details as possible.

Link to form: https://sreeleathers.com/pages/inquiry

Step 2- If the application meets the requirements, someone from the Dealership Team will reach out to applicant and ask for further details

Step 3- Applicant will be requested to visit Headquarters in Kolkata for a meeting with Senior Executives. A fundamental understanding of the business will be explained

Step 4- A tour of the flagship store (3 & 4 Lindsay street) will be given

Step 5- A team from the HQ will visit the location for a recce. Several recces may be required.

Depending on several factors, there may be other formalities. The process is tedious and time consuming because we would like to ensure both parties complement each other. Opening a Sreeleathers dealership requires a sizable investment. An application is rejected because we are concerned about the potential of the project and we don't want to waste your hard earned money.



Final step- If all formalities are cleared, the final approval is done by our MD, Shri Satya Brata Dey.



https://www.facebook.com/reel/830717575313015

4. What are the minimum requirements to qualify for a dealership/franchisee?

Sumon: He/She is expected to be emotionally invested in the Sreeleathers business, it is very important to us that the dealers have a high regard for the brand, Sreeleathers. If someone is only interested in making money and doesn't care about the brand then our ideologies don't align. We are mainly looking for people who are proud customers of the brand, this business is not about the money, it is about people. Owning a Sreeleathers dealership should be about serving our Sreeleathers' customers.

Soham: All our effort prioritizes customers. The store location has to be in the heart of the market and/or well connected by public transportation so that our customers can come to us easily. The area has to be at least 6000 sq ft so we can attend maximum customers and they are also as comfortable as possible. We give preference to stores with ground level access. We want to ensure that all our dealers are friendly with each other which is why we discourage locations where we have an existing dealer to avoid unhealthy competition. We expect that the staff (salespersons, cashier, manager, etc.) is sent to the Headquarters in Kolkata for training before the store is opened. Requirements differ from location to location but basically the dealer should have some experience in owning a business and the rest will be guided by us after preliminary selection.

Sumon: We also reserve the right to cancel dealerships. If we find out that a location is not operating up to the Sreeleathers' standard we reserve the right to close the location. There has been an incident where we found out that a dealer was selling counterfeit products under our Sreeleathers' banner and we had to shut them down.



5. These days there are counterfeits for every brand, how do you protect your customers from getting cheated?



Soham: We have always communicated that we sell our products from our own stores and website (www.Sreeleathers.com). We ask customers to check our logo before making a purchase.

Sumon: Our dealership applicants always meet us at the Sreeleathers Headquarters in Kolkata. We also give a tour of our flagship store on Lindsay street before we take the aspiring dealer to meet our Managing Director Shri Satya Brata Dey. We have not hired any third person to represent us, please note that if anyone is claiming they represent us and are calling you to meet them in any location that is not our HeadQuarters or Flagship store then do not give them any money. We get many cases where applicants have been cheated and lost their money. We try to cooperate with the victims but these criminals disappear with the money and the damage is not recovered.

Soham : Please don't be in a rush to open a Sreeleathers dealership, oftentimes the victims are offered a location by imposters very fast and that is the first red flag. A real Sreeleathers dealership location takes a long time to approve, we do indepth research before we get the confidence to approve a location. The process is very simple but arduous. A Sreeleathers dealership is a huge investment, we can not approve it overnight. We have taken action against several fraudsters and there are new scamsters everyday. It has become very difficult to control the cheats so we insist that applicants be vigilant and not pay anybody any amount before verifying their authenticity.



Official Website: www.Sreeleathers.com



Social Media Handles :

Facebook - @SreeleathersIndia

Instagram - @SreeleathersOfficial



Whatsapp - +91 84209 76065