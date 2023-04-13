Wondering how a savings account can help you save money?

Are you looking to get more from your bank? Discover the range of financial products and services available to you. Explore your options today and find out how you can get more from your bank.

A savings account is the most fundamental investment instrument that allows you to deposit and save money with a trusted bank. You earn interest on your balance, and the money in the account keeps growing over a period of time. It is an excellent tool for anyone looking to save money and reach their financial goals. In this article, we will explore how opening a savings account online can help you grow your money and offer tips for maximising the benefits of your account.

1. It protects your funds

The main advantage of savings accounts is that the bank provides a secure and safe way to store your money, as all regulated banks are required by RBI to always provide liquidity to their customers. Savings accounts are completely secure, so you can rest assured that your rainy-day fund is safe in a bank.

2. It earns interest

The bank pays you interest for keeping your money in the account. This is another key benefit of a savings account. Savings accounts typically earn lower interest rates than other investments, such as stocks and bonds, but they are also less risky than other types of investments. Therefore, you won't have to worry about the ups and downs of the stock market when your money is in a savings account.

3. You can shop for the best interest rates

Shopping around for the best savings account interest rates is vital to maximising a savings account's benefits. Different banks offer different rates, so it's worth checking out a few options before deciding where to open an account. You can also consider high-yield savings accounts offered by leading banks like IDFC FIRST Bank.

Savings accounts at IDFC FIRST Bank offer attractive interest rates up to 6.75% p.a., and the interest is credited monthly, so you get more through compounding.

4. You can set saving goals

Another way to maximise the benefits of a savings account is to set specific savings goals. Setting goals can help you stay motivated and on track, and it can also help you decide how much to deposit into your savings account each month. For example, you may have a goal of saving up for a home loan down payment or a vacation. Having a clear goal in mind can make sticking to your savings plan easier.

5. Make deposits as per your comfort

Making regular deposits into your savings account is also essential but not mandatory, so you can deposit money only when you have extra cash in hand. Consistently depositing money, even if it's just a small amount, can help you build your savings over time.

Zero-Fee Banking by IDFC FIRST Bank

Most savings accounts have several hidden charges for services they offer, but IDFC FIRST Bank’s promise of ‘Zero fee banking’ ensures that you get 28 commonly used services free of cost. You don't have to pay for services like POS transaction fees, ATM charges, and non-home branch transaction charges, among others. It helps you save money and focus more on increasing your wealth.

In conclusion, a savings account is an excellent tool for anyone looking to save money and reach their financial goals. With a savings account, you can store your money safely and securely, earn interest on your balance, and set specific savings goals.

By shopping around for the best interest rates, making regular deposits, avoiding withdrawals, setting up automatic transfers, and understanding the fees associated with your account, you can maximise the benefits of your savings account and watch your savings grow over time.

Disclaimer:

The features, benefits and offers mentioned in the article are applicable as of the day of publication of this blog and are subject to change without notice. The contents herein are also subject to other product-specific terms and conditions and any third-party terms and conditions, as applicable. Please refer to www.idfcfirstbank.com for the latest updates.

IDFC FIRST Bank offers Zero Fee Banking on Rs. 10,000 Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Savings Account and higher account variants, subject to maintenance of AMB in the account. These services are being offered free in good faith, and in case of abuse, the bank reserves the right to charge fees as per market norms. All rights reserved.