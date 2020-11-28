Workplace Excellence Celebrates The Innovative And Unique Work Culture Of Tata Steel

Broadcast 1 presents 'Workplace Excellence' - a series that focuses on sharing insight into successful companies' corporate cultures that leave no stone unturned & keep innovating and progressing. In this episode of Workplace Excellence, we take a look at the winning culture of Tata Steel - a century-old organization whose core values & innovative spirit has made it a global steel manufacturing leader.

Established in 1907, Tata Steel is among the largest steel-producing companies globally, with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. The company is recognized as the world's second-most geographically-diversified steel producers, with a fully integrated system, right from mining to manufacturing & marketing of finished goods. The Tata Steel Group has traversed across geographies, putting its products into customers' hands located in every corner of the world. The company has built facilities and operations across regions, creating jobs for millions of people. Today, Tata Steel is visible in multiple industries and segments worldwide with a diverse portfolio. The company believes in incorporating a holistic business approach that ensures sustainable operations around the world. As a 100-year-old organization, Tata Steel consistently focuses on driving and maintaining excellence in its operations through a relentless system to improve the process, product, and people.

"In the last few years, we have focused on the structural transformation of Tata Steel. We've grown the parts of the more profitable businesses, planted the seeds of businesses that could be profitable in the future, and hence the whole focus was on how do we make Tata Steel future-ready. We are currently also in the midst of a cultural transformation. How do we make Tata Steel culturally future-ready?" says TV Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel.

While speaking about the organization's remarkable past & addressing its plans to conquer the future. He further adds, "It's about having a Tata Steel that is more innovative, inclusive & celebrates the diversity of its workforce, and a company that focuses on technology & a sustainable future. We will make Tata Steel a future-ready organization as it has been many times in the past."

When it comes to Tata Steel, sustainability plays an important role. The company operates in a way that is safe for the people & considerate towards the environment. Tata Steel aims at being the benchmark for environmental stewardship in the steel industry. The company has implemented environmental management systems that ensure sustainability in several mining and manufacturing locations. Inspired by innovation, Tata Steel is devoted to producing cutting-edge technologies and devising solutions that help transform processes, improve inefficiencies, and enhance the customer's experience worldwide.

" It's the last chance to save the earth; It's our last chance to save this planet. This is the note that I read during the sustainability campaign of Tata Steel. It stuck with me & I thought it's my responsibility to leave a better world for our children. That's then the thought of planting trees across stuck with me. When I got back from my maternity leave, the sustainability team got me on board." says Richa Kedia, Sr. Manager HRM Employee Engagement & Communication, Tata Steel.

She further adds,"No single-use plastic in my department was a task that I did & in one month we removed all plastic usage from the bottom. I planted 100 trees when my daughter was born. I was able to do this with the help of Tata Steel. Tata Steel inspires us to work towards the environment like going low waste, another campaign done by Tata Steel across departments."

The company is entirely employee-centric and has created an environment that is supportive of its employees. Tata Steel has introduced several policies that ensure the well-being & empowerment of its employees. The company strives towards creating a work environment where employees don't dread coming to work on a Monday. It is a place where employees are encouraged to pursue their passions. The world of Tata Steel has no boundaries and is continuously evolving & adapting to changing times. It is a world that embraces different skills, continuous innovation, sustainable growth, and a better quality of life.