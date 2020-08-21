ZEE5’s Club Subscription The Ideal Pick For Those Who Can't Wait For TV To Catch-up

We all have our favourite TV shows building up the suspense and making us wait for the next episode to air, and many times the wait is often unbearable. Well, not anymore, as thanks to ZEE5's club subscription, you can now watch all premiere episodes of your favourite shows before they’re aired on TV. This unique pack offers you a variety of shows, movies, and as well as gives you access to Zindagi originals, Alt Balaji shows, 1000+ movies, kids shows, and so much more to make your viewing experience one of a kind for just Rs 365 a year. The app aims to democratize access to all content, thus, making it an economically friendly choice for every Indian to view the content of their choice.

With the introduction of the club pack, ZEE5 also aims at solving some of the most common consumer dilemmas that often arise when you view content on OTT platforms. For example, paying for content you don't view, or it's according to your likeness, watching content anywhere anytime and ad-free, etc. The Club pack is a one-stop solution for every consumer to view the content of their choice across all devices. It also enables content casting with a concurrency view on up to 2 devices.

The ZEE5 app also provides content in over 12 languages that include English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, and many more. As well as international shows in languages like Turkish, Korean, Spanish that are also available in Hindi according to a viewer's preference that is also available on your 'Club Pack' subscription.

So, if you hate the wait, go get your subscription to ZEE5's club pack and enjoy your favourite shows anytime, anywhere, without any interruptions.