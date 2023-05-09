Emergency medical services (EMS) play a critical role in saving lives during medical emergencies. In a country like India, with a population of over 1.3 billion, the need for efficient and effective EMS is paramount. Unfortunately, the EMS infrastructure in India is underdeveloped and inadequate to cater to the growing demand for emergency medical care. This is where Ziqitza Healthcare's network of ambulance fleets across India comes into the picture. With state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly skilled Paramedics trained in training content from our Knowledge Partner, Royal College of Surgeons UK / Healthcare UK.

The Indian EMS Scenario:

In India, the primary responsibility for providing emergency medical services falls on state governments. However, the current infrastructure is not sufficient to meet the needs of the population. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), there is only one ambulance for every 125,000 people in India. This is a stark contrast to the WHO recommendation of one ambulance per 100,000 people. Additionally, there is a severe shortage of trained paramedics, resulting in delayed response times and inadequate care. Similar thoughts were voiced by ZHL Rajasthan. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited is revolutionizing emergency medical services in India.

Ziqitza Healthcare's Ambulance and Healthcare Services:

Ziqitza Healthcare has been a pioneer in providing world-class Ambulances in India since 2005. The company Founders had gone through intensive training with London Ambulance Services before starting the services in India. In fact, the innovations that they brought in the patient service experience have been a case study in Harward, Michigan and Stanford Universities.

Ziqitza's ambulance fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including GPS tracking systems and electronic patient care records, allowing for faster response times and better patient care as the Control Centre answers an emergency call within two seconds and dispatches an ambulance with trained paramedics within minutes. Currently, its services are available across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Noida, Greater Noida, Pune, Kolkata Ahmedabad, amongst others. The cost of using the Ambulance typically ranges within a few thousand of rupees for within-city transfers, based on the distance and the kind of ambulance required, like Basic Life, Cardiac or ICU Ambulances. Ziqitza Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan has had similar experiences in the past.

In addition to its emergency ambulance services, Ziqitza Healthcare also provides healthcare services for corporates. Their corporate healthcare services include medical rooms, health check-ups, wellness programs, first aid workshops, and doctor-on-call and ambulance on-call facilities around the clock. Over the years, it has partnered with 75+ leading hospitals across India, including Accenture, Reliance Foundation, GE, Flipkart etc. With the aim of improving the health and well-being of their employees, resulting in increased productivity and reduced absenteeism.

Future of EMS in India and How Ziqitza is Building the EMS Facility in India:

Despite the challenges, the future of EMS in India is promising. The government has recognized the importance of emergency medical services and has taken several initiatives to improve the sector's infrastructure and training facilities. Additionally, private players like Ziqitza Healthcare are also making significant contributions to the sector via operating 108 in multiple states and covering medical emergency response needs of over 50 crore population and has already served over 48 million people. Ziqitza has experience operating over 5000 ambulances and has over 11000 skilled workforce, which includes trained paramedics, doctors available for consultation, and drivers.

The fact that the company has always prioritized saving a life is the most important part of its work ethic. Its people have managed emergencies during Terror Attacks in Mumbai in Train and Hotel, Floods and Cyclones in Odisha, and Train Mishaps in Punjab. Their commitment has been appreciated and honoured with Times Social Impact Award, ET Healthcare Awards and Real Impact Award 2022.