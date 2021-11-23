Zoutons' November Bonanza Unveils Major Discounts On Sales; Check Details

While the Diwali season might have come to an end, attractive sales at India’s biggest stores don’t need to. From seasoned retailers like Amazon and Flipkart to fashion and beauty giants like Myntra and Nykaa, there’s a sale brewing at all major stores in November. Zoutons, one of the most popular coupon websites in India, brings to the fore a specially curated list of all the sales bound to launch this month. There’s something in store for every buyer out there. So, customers can wishlist their favourite products and line them up for purchase during the upcoming sales to roll over their savings from last month and claim big discounts on their next order.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2021

Flipkart will soon return with another big offering in the form of the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale for 2021. Anticipate the e-commerce site to unleash massive discounts on a multitude of categories like fashion, beauty & make-up, home & kitchen tools, decor & furnishing, electronics, small appliances, and more. The sale is set to begin at 12:00 AM on November 19th and will end at 11:59 PM on November 21st.

While customers can bag products starting at just Rs. 49, the first 50 customers also stand to win silver coins every consecutive hour during the sale. Customers will be able to shop under three different segments: - Dhamaal Deals & Combo Deals will introduce new deals and let users save more at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM, while Loot Bazaar will feature the lowest priced items from 8 AM to midnight. As expected, Flipkart, with its established partner Paytm, will bring an exclusive cashback offer for customers to avail an instant cashback of Rs.50 on paying through its wallet or UPI. Using Flipkart coupons, buyers can get the lowest prices and easy returns on all the products listed during the sale, as well as free delivery on top.

Big Bazaar Super Saver Week 2021

The Big Bazaar Super Saver Week sale is currently ongoing, having started on November 15th and will be live till November 21st. With many items at up to 50% off, buyers can take advantage of Super Saver deals on food, home, kitchen, electronics, and other categories. A duffle bag can be claimed for free by those who shop for at least Rs. 10,000, while others who shop for Rs. 15,000, get a trolley bag for free. Free atta, sugar, and an added bonus of Rs.100 cashback can be claimed on shopping for Rs.300. Customers can also get assured gold and silver coins on both in-store and online shopping. Additionally, users will get a speedy 2-hour free home delivery on all orders. Even more lucrative discounts can be availed using the exclusive Big Bazaar promo codes.

Nykaa Pink Friday Sale 2021

The Nykaa Pink Friday sale, which begins near the arrival of Black Friday every year, i.e., the last Friday of November, is one of the most eagerly anticipated sales in the beauty world. The sale is expected to be live from November 23rd to November 26th this year. Consumers can brace themselves to redeem discounts of up to 40% sitewide on makeup brands like Maybelline, Loreal, Lakme, Nykaa’s eponymous brand, and more. Users can expect to slash and save up to 40% using these exclusive Nykaa coupons. They can also grab exciting freebies when buying from brands like Forest Essentials, Becca, and more. And they would also be able to avail themselves of free shipping on select categories.

Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale 2021

Unlike other stores listed here, Amazon will not have an India-specific sale for the rest of November. But Amazon, through the Amazon Global Store on Amazon.in, will make available their biggest sales from the US, namely the Black Friday and the Cyber Monday Sale. The sales will be active from November 23rd to November 26th, where customers will be able to score up to 40% off on top international brands like Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Western Digital, Sonicare, Corsair, Nerf, Mattel, Seagate, Catan Studios, and more. Not only will top-quality electronics be on display at bargain prices, but other best-selling categories like apparel, home & kitchen, baby products, toys, outdoor accessories, sports, games, etc. will also be listed at heavy markdowns. You can amp up your savings by clubbing them with other distinctive Amazon coupons and codes.

Myntra Made For Winter Sale 2021

From 22nd November to 29th November 2021, Myntra will commence the timely Made For Winter sale that gives a chance to customers to stock up on all the winter essentials early. Like previous sales, Myntra shouldn’t disappoint so expert up to 70% off on select winter bestsellers. It should be accompanied by sitewide offers on warm and seasonal clothing as well. If the savings still doesn’t suffice you can try availing of the active Myntra coupons and experience the most economical shopping experience ever.

