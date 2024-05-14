Advertisement

Good news for sesame farmers! Krushisharang Agriclinic Private Limited is shaking things up with the introduction of Fule Bulbul (Fule 85), A Revolutionary sesame seed variety developed using cutting-edge speed breeding technology. This innovative approach allows for the rapid creation of improved crop varieties, leading to a brighter future for the Agricultural Industry.

Speeding Up Innovation: The Power of Speed Breeding

Speed breeding involves cultivating plants in meticulously controlled environments. Scientists meticulously regulate factors like light, temperature, and other critical conditions. By fine- tuning these parameters, plants experience accelerated growth cycles, allowing researchers to condense years of research into a much shorter time frame. This not only expedites the breeding process but also empowers scientists to delve deeper into plant characteristics and implement modifications swiftly, leading to a new era of efficient plant breeding.

Fule Bulbul (Fule 85) boasts a range of impressive traits that set it apart from traditional sesame varieties. It produces large, white sesame seeds, highly prized in the export market. Notably, these seeds possess an exceptional oil content of 48.56%, making them ideal for both culinary applications and diverse industrial uses.

This versatile variety thrives in both kharif and summer season of Saurashtra, Gujarat. Farmers can expect robust yields ranging from 10 to 22 quintals per hectare and White and bold seeded. Additionally, Fule Bulbul (Fule 85) demonstrates remarkable resilience against prevalent sesame plant diseases such as Phyllody, Leaf Curl, Cercospora, and Alternaria Leaf Spot.

Krushisharang Agriclinic's ingenious speed breeding setup leverages a compact yet powerful growth chamber measuring 3x3x3 meters. This chamber utilizes specialized LED lights to optimize light exposure and an air conditioner to maintain consistent temperature. The light regime starts with a balanced 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness, gradually extending to 18 hours of light to accelerate plant growth. The controlled environment ensures optimal conditions for consistent and superior plant development.

Empowering Farmers, Transforming Agriculture

Fule Bulbul (Fule 85) is gaining rapid popularity among Gujarat farmers due to its high yield potential and disease resistance. This innovative variety offers a powerful tool to increase income and achieve greater agricultural success.

"Fule Bulbul (Fule 85) stands as a testament to the remarkable potential of speed breeding. This particular variety showcases a myriad of traits that not only fortify its resilience against diseases but also enhance its productivity and elevate its quality, positioning it as a compelling contender in the global export market," shared Hiren Patoliya, Founder of Krushisharang Agriclinic Private Limited. "This equates to expanded choices for farmers and heralds a fresh era of opportunities for the agricultural sector."

Krushisharang Agriclinic Private Limited Remains steadfast in its commitment to harnessing speed breeding techniques to cultivate a new generation of innovative crop varieties. These advancements empower farmers and play a pivotal role in advancing agricultural practices worldwide.