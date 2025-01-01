Spotlight on Excellence: Prof. Dr. Parin Somani Honoured 7 Golden Ticket Winners at LOSD Skills Live 2024 in USA

The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) has established itself as a beacon of excellence, fostering leadership, innovation, and global collaboration. The recently concluded Skills Live 2024, held at the Science Centre in Cambridge, MA, USA, showcased the best of what LOSD stands for. Over four transformative days from 6th – 9th December 2024, global changemakers gathered to explore cutting-edge insights in leadership, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and more.

LOSD’s wide array of initiatives, including Skills Live Talks, Global Research Conferences, and Excellence Awards, continued to inspire attendees while reinforcing LOSD’s mission to bridge gaps across industries. Among the highlights of this year’s event was the unveiling of the Golden Ticket Winners, a recognition that symbolises exceptional leadership and the power of seizing opportunities.

LOSD Skills Live 2024: Elevating Global Leadership

This year, Skills Live saw 50 handpicked speakers from over 35 countries deliver dynamic, 8–10-minute talks. Selected from over 400 submissions, these changemakers shared invaluable insights on how to lead with resilience, embrace innovation, and foster growth in an ever-evolving global landscape.



The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including H.E. Baron Alec Stern as the Chief Guest, Worshipful Mayors Cllr Salim Chowdhury (Harrow) and Cllr Mohammad Amirul Islam (Enfield), Inaugural Chief Guests along with Mayoresses Jesmin Chowdhury and Rokshana Afroze, Guest of Honour. Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, LOSD’s CEO, Nurbanu Co CEO of Losd and creative Director Farin, the conference also featured the LOSD Excellence Awards and robust networking opportunities, empowering participants to reshape their personal and professional trajectories.

The Golden Ticket: A Gateway to Unmatched Opportunities

One of the most anticipated aspects of Skills Live 2024 was the Golden Ticket, awarded to Seven distinguished leaders: Dr. Pastor Anthony D. Shannon, Dr. Michelle Nemec, Dr. Debra Mrock, H.E.Dr. Angela Soong, Esther Jones-Alley, H.E.Dr. Theresa A. Moseley and

Dr. Yusuf Oluwaseyi Olayinka.

The Golden Ticket is much more than an accolade. It offers unparalleled benefits:

• Complimentary access to future LOSD initiatives with discounts to limited Losd products and services, including Skills Live Audience tickets , Podcast and many more.

Golden Ticket Winner are invited first to get access of our upcoming events:

Skills Live & SkillUp Business Wellbeing Retreat

March 9th–11th, 2025: Cambridge, UK

July 14th-17th, 2025: Scotland, UK

October/November 2025: India (Exact dates TBC in February 2025)

Golden Ticket winner gets access to an exclusive perk and an opportunity for early bird access to all 2025 Losd events ie: Skills Live , SkillUp Business Wellbeing Retreat and many more. Complimentary perks to select any one from the list below :

1. A complimentary lunch or dinner with the iconic Prof. Dr. Parin Somani.

2. 20% off the total cost of any LOSD services, including:

a) Production House: Filmmaking services.

b) Publishing House: Writing, editing, and proofreading.

c) Skills AI Chatbot

d) Skill Share Speaking Portal: Get free access, a month in advance to paid and pro bono teaching opportunities in India, UAE and many more countries globe, launching March 2025.

3. One free audience ticket to the Skills Live Show.

4. A free LOSD goodie bag.

5. A free feature on the SkillCast podcast (can be for yourself or you can gift it to someone else)

Losd have offered Golden Ticket Winner a first class hand picked services to all valued clients.

Please visit Losd website to know more about London Organsation of Skills Development events and activities: www.losd.co.uk



Also, Golden Ticket Winner get access to



• Networking privileges, connecting winners with global influencers and thought leaders at Losd events.

• Media exposure, enhancing their personal and professional brands.

• Exclusive opportunities to collaborate on high-impact projects with other leaders.

Obtaining the Golden Ticket is a proactive step that demonstrates a visionary mindset and readiness to leverage global opportunities.







Meet the 2024 Golden Ticket Winners

Dr. Pastor Anthony D. Shannon

Dr. Anthony D. Shannon Sr. is a global motivator, inspiring individuals to pursue their purpose and passion. As Senior Pastor of Victory Church International, he leads with a vision for transformation, mentoring others through his “Prophetic Knights” gatherings and radio show.

Dr. Michelle Nemec

Dr. Michelle Nemec is an inspirational speaker and academic with six degrees, including a Ph.D. in Positive Psychology and Education.



Dr. Debra Mrock

Dr. Debra Mrock, is a transformational leader with expertise in communication and sociology, she empowers individuals to rewrite false narratives and find clarity in their lives.



H.E.Dr. Angela Soong

H.E.Dr. Angela Soong is a visionary entrepreneur, property investor, and advocate for quantum healing and spiritual transformation, a UN Peace Ambassador.

Esther Jones-Alley

Esther Jones-Alley is a Spiritual Architect and Conscious Living Coach, an ICF Professional Certified Coach, international speaker, and best-selling co-author.

H.E. Dr. Theresa A. Moseley

H.E. Dr. Theresa A. Moseley is a distinguished US Army Veteran, Wolmi United Nations Peace Ambassador, and award-winning educator, Owner and CEO of TAM Creating Ambassadors of Peace LLC.

Dr. Yusuf Oluwaseyi Olayinka

Dr Yusuf Oluwaseyi Olayinka is a physiologist and health educator with over 20 years of experience in teaching, research, sports medicine, and health policy. A professor of kinesiology and graduate program coordinator at Prairie View A&M University and visiting professor at three academic institutions to share his expertise in over 50 countries, shaping health and sports sciences.



LOSD Initiatives: A Catalyst for Global Change



Beyond Skills Live, LOSD’s initiatives continue to create transformative opportunities. The Global Research Conferences provide a platform for groundbreaking ideas, while the Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding contributions across various fields. Events like LOSD Skills Live 2024 are designed to connect professionals, spark innovation, and empower leaders to create a ripple effect of positive change worldwide.

A Moment of Global Unity and Celebration

The Golden Ticket winners were honoured during a prestigious ceremony attended by global delegates, dignitaries, and changemakers. Chief Guest H.E. Baron Alec Stern, Inaugural Chief Guest Worshipful Mayors Cllr Salim Chowdhury (Harrow) and Cllr Mohammad Amirul Islam (Enfield), and Mayoresses Jesmin Chowdhury and Rokshana Afroze, Guest of Honour and CEO and Director of LOSD, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, praised the winners for their achievements and emphasised the importance of seizing opportunities to thrive in a competitive world.

These winners demonstrated a clear understanding of the value of strategic decision-making. Their quick action to obtain the Golden Ticket exemplifies leadership in practice, as they now join an exclusive network of influencers shaping the future.



The Golden Ticket symbolises more than just recognition, it is a testament to the power of foresight and the benefits of embracing global opportunities. For Dr. Shannon, Dr. Nemec, Dr. Mrock,H.E.Dr. Angela Soong, Esther Jones-Alley, and H.E.Dr. Moseley, Dr. Yusuf Oluwaseyi Olayinka this award is the beginning of new possibilities, partnerships, and progress.

As LOSD prepares for its next major event on 9th -11th March 2025, in Cambridge, United Kingdom, these winners are set to

Lead by example, inspiring others to take bold steps toward excellence. Join the unparalleled journey of growth, leadership, and inspiration.