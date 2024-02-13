Design to Successful Investments

1. Highlight the journey as an investor, from the early days to the current role.

Satya Komal N began his career as a Creative Designer/ Product Designer (also a Founding member of several startups in India), Became a UX specialist, and engaged in numerous projects from 2011 to 2014. His designs were recognised and featured in the Apple Store during this time. Seeking new challenges, Understanding startups without Sales and revenue. He transitioned to marketing, dedicating nearly four years to honing his skills in Marketing and Sales. He successfully generated revenues amounting to USD ~10 million annually. Driven by a desire to ascend the professional hierarchy, He transitioned into the role of an investor. He began investing in startups that He was part of, contributed to strategic acquisitions, and actively participated in fundraising activities. His journey reflects a commitment to hard work and wisdom.

2. Define investment philosophy and how has it evolved over time.

Satya Komal N contributes to growth and revenue mainly. Otherwise, he won't invest in the first place. He has three exits because he knows why he is investing. Close connection with founders is the key. He takes up some challenges and tries to fix them. He was like this from the beginning. Currently, he is trying to grow his team in Investing.

Satya Almost changed every two years. With time, he wants to write a big Fund as a personal VC firm. He will ensure founders have high intelligence, energy, and integrity without these three big NO.

3. Throw some light on the notable exits and the key factors contributing to the success.

"Certainly. Notable exits such as WAKE and APPTIMIZE: “Wake is an application that provides a private space to share and discuss design work with teams.”

As a product designer, Satya Komal N feels it reduces unproductive calls between product managers and designers. He felt standup calls could have been more productive. APPTIMIZE “It's all about increasing conversion ratio for marketing.” Innovation engine that provides A/B testing and feature release management for native mobile, web, hybrid mobile, OTT, and server. In fact, he learned a lot from them.

4. How can risk management be approached in investment making decisions?

Invest early and see if it can contribute to product marketing fit and Revenue. Satya Komal N helped get them business and associations. This will definitely show the Skin in the Game. He knows what he is betting on. So, risk is calculated and known to anybody beforehand.

5. Share some tips on balancing short-term gains with long-term sustainability in the investment approach.

Satya Komal N has invested in the long term for a minimum of 5 to 7 years.

6. Share an experience of navigating a challenging investment scenario and the lessons learned from it.

Satya Komal N has challenges, mostly in his early stages to date. But mostly, raising money from amateur investors (who have never invested in startups) will be a big No. Only raise money from someone who understands startups. The risk is very high.

Thank God Satya has never worked with founders who don't understand the market.

7. What role does technology play in shaping the future of investments, and how to stay abreast of technological advancements?

Tech is essential to almost all the top unicorns or Tech. Balance of Tech and Market capturing is crucial. Satya Komal N doesn't want a complete tech company that doesn't understand the Market.

8. Besides financial gains, what role do investors play in societal development, and how do they contribute to this aspect?



Satya Komal N will make 2 or 3 digits Million dollars in the next three years. A bigger Vision/perspective is always important. Money is not the issue; its what investors are trying to solve. How important it can contribute to man's/ nature's own existence is much more important than anything else.

9. A piece of advice to aspiring investors looking to make a mark in the industry.



Don't invest to just make money, especially in startups. Invest and be involved if there is a challenge that one, as an investor, can contribute to. There are a million ways to lose money or at least learn what not to do.