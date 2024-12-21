Spryple 2.0 Launched at Tconsult Collaboration Conclave

Spryple, a pioneering provider of workforce management solutions, proudly announced the launch of its next-generation platform, Spryple 2.0, during the Tconsult Collaboration Conclave 2024 at T-Hub. The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Telangana IT Minister, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who commended Tconsult and its Chairman for fostering collaboration and creating platforms for businesses to thrive.

The launch, facilitated by Tconsult, showcases its commitment to empowering startups, innovators, and enterprises by enabling them to connect with industry leaders, government officials, investors, and academia. Duddilla Sridhar Babu praised the Tconsult Chairman’s efforts, saying, “Tconsult and its Chairman Mr Sundeep Kumar Makthala are building powerful connections and providing businesses like Spryple a platform to introduce transformative solutions. Telangana’s innovation ecosystem is strengthened by such initiatives.”

Spryple 2.0 harnesses the power of AI to redefine workforce management through advanced solutions for attendance tracking, payroll processing, and field force optimization. The platform addresses the unique challenges of SMEs and enterprises, enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and driving operational efficiency.

Speaking at the launch, Venkat Boora, CEO of Spryple, stated, “Spryple 2.0 is a game-changer for workforce management. With AI at its core, we’re empowering businesses to optimize their workforce operations and adapt to rapidly changing market demands.”

Manju Bhargavi Diyya, Vice President of Spryple, elaborated, “Spryple 2.0 is designed to address the critical pain points of the SME sector. From improving efficiency to providing tailored solutions, the platform is a transformative tool for businesses worldwide.”

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from government officials, industry leaders, academia, startups, and investors, who praised Spryple’s commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and accessible solutions. Tconsult’s role in bringing together stakeholders from diverse sectors was lauded as a significant driver of innovation and business growth.

About Tconsult

Tconsult is a premier platform connecting startups, enterprises, investors, academia, and government bodies. By fostering collaboration and providing businesses with strategic opportunities, Tconsult helps companies launch, scale, and expand their innovations in global markets.





About Spryple