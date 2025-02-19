Spryple Eyes Expansion in the Middle East After Successful Showcase at LEAP 2025

Spryple had a strong presence at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, where it showcased its AI-driven HR technology to a dynamic and fast-growing market. The event facilitated valuable connections and insightful conversations, with significant interest from the local business community in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

A key highlight of the visit was a session conducted by the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia (MISA), where exhibitors and business owners gained insights into Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial-friendly ecosystem. The government’s initiatives to provide support, resources, and streamlined processes for business setup have positioned the region as an attractive destination for innovation-driven companies like Spryple.

Beyond its AI-powered attendance and payroll solutions, Spryple’s Field Force Management System gained notable attention Businesses across industries such as logistics, sales, and on-site services showed keen interest in its real-time tracking, geo-fencing, and sales activity monitoring capabilities, highlighting the demand for advanced workforce management tools in the region.