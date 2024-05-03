Advertisement

Advances in big data technologies, an emphasis on collecting and analysing data for decision-making, and an increasing reliance on machine learning, are driving growth in the global market for Data Science platforms. So, with an emphasis on providing aspirants with an integrated learning experience, Imarticus Learning, the top professional education brand in the business for new-age leaders, is offering a Data Science and Data Analytics course. With its one-of-a-kind career support services, it continues to help learners as they adopt a fresh approach towards their careers. One can gain access to over 500 premier placement partners and discover limitless options for themselves.

Candidates who are recent graduates (with a minimum of 50% marks) or who are early-career professionals (0-3 years of experience) with a technical background can opt for this program as this is meant to help them improve their career graph, along with providing them with a 100% job security.

Advertisement

Imarticus Learning will not only cultivate the skills necessary to become a modern-day data analyst, but this program will also help the participants land a dream job as a Data Scientist, Business Analyst, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Engineer, Business Intelligence Specialist, Tableau Developer, and more.

This six-month Data Science course provides a cutting-edge curriculum that covers fundamental as well as advanced Data Science and Analytics subjects. Aspirants can learn how to apply the practical applications of Data Science, Data Analytics, Python, SQL, Power BI and Tableau while nurturing expertise in these disciplines.

Advertisement

The expert faculty at Imarticus Learning not only delivers hands-on training methods but engages an individual in real-world projects and offers one-on-one career mentoring as well. The Data Science course also entails the opportunity to participate in KPMG India COE-organised coding hackathons and build an impressive portfolio.

Achievement Stories and Reviews by Students and Hiring Partners

There are several success stories of recent graduates who enrolled in this course, finished it successfully and were hired as:

SQL Analysts at firms such as Standard Chartered Bank

Advertisement

Machine Learning Scientists at Dhiomics

Data Analysts at Standard Chartered Bank

Advertisement

Additionally, experienced candidates were also able to secure positions in renowned companies like Wipro, Standard Chartered Bank, CBRE and Sankey Solution, as

Project Engineer (in Data Analytics and AI Unit) - earlier worked as a Maintenance Engineer

SQL Analyst - previously employed as a Process Trainer

SQL Developer - earlier worked as a Sales Officer

Data Scientist - worked as a RBI developer in previous job

Advertisement

One of the students employed at Entytle gave her reviews by saying “My sincere gratitude towards the service rendered as Learners primary skillset at Imarticus institute were already a benchmark that proved the point and helped me in supporting to expedite in closing a Data Analyst position. Great work, thanks.”

Apart from that, this is what hiring partners like Trinity quoted regarding the Data Science course and Imarticus Learning, “To appreciate your efforts for finding us the best of candidates for our Data Science team here in Trinity Mobility. Teachers can open the door but you must enter it yourself, I could see Imarticus' Learners striving towards hard work, and preparation to accomplish success. You have been proactive and keen to understand our requirements and at the same time, you have fulfilled the same in a very timely manner. We were also very happy with the quality of the candidates that Imarticus has shared with us, which can be seen in the fundamental understanding of the subject matter of the candidates. Having said that, Imarticus and students of Imarticus have my recommendations.”

Advertisement

Another company, Accelya, reported “The capacity to learn is a gift, The ability to learn is a skill. The willingness to learn is a choice! And that choice is given by Imarticus learning. You have been a guiding light and support during our tough times of hiring. Thank you for sending the right candidates to us for Data Analyst. I must say that Collaboration with your training Institute divided the task and multiplied the success while we had a time-bound hiring. You will be our hope in times of our requirement as that's the way we have build professional trust to help every job seeker out there to get their dream job. Thanks for all the help and support throughout.”

Final Words

Imarticus Learning, as a pioneering firm, has always emphasised on professional growth and advancement of its students. So, if an individual aspires to become a highly-skilled specialist and professional data scientist or data analyst, he/she can enquire about the admission process, take the admission test, get counselled and finally enrol in this esteemed Data Analytics course.

On completion of this program, participants will receive a certificate in Postgraduate Program in Data Science and Analytics. This credential will add significant value to the professional portfolio as well as offer placement options in one of the prestigious organisations.