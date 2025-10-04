SunAlpha India's One-Click Gateway to Global DeFi with 100,000+ Crypto Assets

SunCrypto, one of the most trusted Indian crypto exchanges, is set to revolutionise how Indian investors interact with the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem by launching SunAlpha.

SunAlpha is not just a new feature; it is a powerful decentralised exchange (DEX) aggregator and Web3 discovery platform integrated seamlessly within the SunCrypto app. It is designed to shatter the traditional barriers of crypto trading, switch between multiple wallets, and hold different base assets like USDT, ETH, or BNB, all simplified by the power of direct INR settlement.

Inspired by the concept of early token discovery and frictionless Web3 access, SunAlpha is positioned to become the essential bridge connecting the convenience of a centralised exchange (CEX) with the massive liquidity and variety of the decentralised world.

Key Pillars of the SunAlpha Revolution

SunAlpha is built on four core principles that directly address the pain points faced by modern crypto traders and investors in India:







1. Access to 100K+ Tokens Across Blockchains

● 1L+ Tokens Available: SunAlpha instantly provides users with the ability to trade over 100,000+ tokens that are currently available across various Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) and multiple major blockchains (e.g., Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, etc.).

● Massive & Growing Selection: While initially launching with 2,500+ new and trending tokens, the number of tradable assets will continue to grow daily, ensuring users never miss out on emerging Web3 projects, meme coins, or cutting-edge DeFi protocols.

● The Discovery Platform: SunAlpha functions as a discovery engine, spotlighting promising early-stage tokens before they potentially receive a standard listing on major centralised exchanges.



2. Frictionless Trading Directly in INR

● Trade Directly in INR: This is the most crucial innovation. Users can execute trades for any of the 100,000+ tokens directly using Indian Rupees (INR).

● No Base Asset Hassle: Users no longer need to buy or hold multiple base to buy USDT separately — your INR will be auto-converted into USDT at the time of trading assets like ETH, BNB, or stablecoins (USDT/USDC) just to make a single trade. The system intelligently handles the complex swap and settlement logic behind the scenes, abstracting away the multi-step process typically required on a DEX.



3. Solving the Multi-Chain Liquidity Problem

● Everything in One Place: The product brilliantly solves a major problem: the fragmentation of funds and liquidity across different blockchain networks. Users do not need to maintain funds on multiple wallets or chains to pay for gas or trade.

● Aggregated Liquidity: SunAlpha aggregates liquidity from the deepest pools across the supported DEXs. This ensures users get the best possible price and faster execution, minimizing slippage and failed transactions that are common when interacting with DEXs directly.



4. Simplified, Secure Web3 Access (The CEX-DEX Hybrid)

● Centralised Ease, Decentralised Access: By integrating the Web3 world into the CEX environment, SunAlpha offers the security and simplicity that SunCrypto users are accustomed to (easy KYC, fast INR deposit/withdrawal) while providing access to the raw opportunities of the decentralised market.

● Managed Gas Fees: Users are shielded from the complexities of constantly managing and budgeting for native chain gas fees. The system streamlines this process, allowing the user to focus solely on the trade.



5. Enhanced Compliance and Security

By wrapping the DEX experience within a regulated Indian entity, SunAlpha offers a robust shield of compliance and security.

● FIU-IND Registration: As part of SunCrypto, the platform adheres to all necessary regulatory requirements, including KYC/AML norms mandated by the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND). This provides users with a layer of regulatory certainty and consumer protection that is absent in the purely anonymous, non-custodial environment of traditional DEXs.

● Custodial Convenience: While utilising the liquidity of decentralised networks, the user's funds and newly acquired tokens remain secured within their SunCrypto exchange account, protected by the platform’s institutional-grade security infrastructure (including cold storage and insurance protocols).

How to access and place your trade on SunAlpha?

Accessing SunAlpha is simple and quick, whether you’re a new or existing SunCrypto user. New users simply download the SunCrypto app from Play Store or App Store, finish registration and KYC, deposit INR, and tap the SunAlpha icon on the home screen.

Existing users just need to update their app and click the same icon. Once in, the platform offers a dashboard for market trends and dedicated sections for browsing the Market (where you can search tokens by name or contract address), monitoring your portfolio, and reviewing orders/history.

Trading on SunAlpha is designed to be as simple as possible, even for first-time users. To begin, open the Market section and easily find the desired token by searching its name, ticker, or contract address. Before trading, you can review detailed information, including the current price and 24-hour growth, contract security, market cap, liquidity, and comprehensive charts and metrics like the DEX score.

To execute a purchase, simply enter the amount in USDT; the platform automatically manages the conversion of your INR holdings. After tapping Get Quote to review the precise trade details, hit Swap, and the transaction is complete.

Notably, SunAlpha uses an industry-low 5% auto-slippage to ensure trades are executed reliably and efficiently. This quick, transparent process also applies to selling.

Conclusion

SunAlpha marks a pivotal moment for SunCrypto and the Indian crypto investment landscape. By offering direct INR access to over 100,000 tokens and eliminating the friction of multi-chain management, SunCrypto is democratising access to the cutting edge of Web3 innovation.

This platform empowers every Indian trader—from beginners to seasoned professionals—to capitalise on the high-growth, early-stage opportunities of the DeFi world without sacrificing the security and convenience of a trusted centralised exchange. SunAlpha is the future of seamless, multi-chain crypto trading in India.

Disclaimer: Crypto products & NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How does SunAlpha transform the traditional challenges of using a DEX into a smooth and positive experience for Indian crypto users?

A: SunAlpha delivers a superior decentralised trading experience by operating within the secure, FIU-IND registered SunCrypto framework, eliminating the complexities of traditional DEXs. It simplifies the process by allowing users to trade with their INR balance, automatically handling all gas tokens, multi-chain transfers, and complex wallet management on the backend. By functioning as a DEX aggregator, SunAlpha guarantees the best price execution and lowest slippage by intelligently routing trades across multiple exchanges. Crucially, it provides a compliant solution by seamlessly managing all KYC/AML requirements and the mandated 1% TDS deduction, removing the administrative and regulatory burden from the Indian user.



Q2: How does SunAlpha address the 1% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) regulation for DEX trades?

A: The Indian government's regulation mandates a 1% TDS on the transfer of all Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) above a certain threshold. Since SunAlpha executes the DEX trade through the centralized infrastructure of SunCrypto, an FIU-IND registered entity, it can seamlessly manage the regulatory compliance. The exchange handles the complex on-chain transaction but processes the user's entry and exit via their INR wallet, allowing it to accurately track, deduct, and remit the mandated 1% TDS on the user’s behalf, ensuring the user remains compliant without the administrative burden.



Q3: Is SunAlpha a Centralized Exchange (CEX) or a Decentralised Exchange (DEX)?

A: SunAlpha is best described as a CEX-DEX hybrid or a decentralised exchange aggregator wrapper.

● It operates like a CEX for the user: Users log in with a single account, fund it with INR, and place trades using a simple interface—a fully centralized user experience.

● It sources liquidity like a DEX Aggregator: The core technology routes the trade to the most liquid Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) across various blockchains.

● The key difference: The user’s capital is managed by the CEX (SunCrypto) during the transaction process, which then executes the trade on the decentralized network. This gives the user the best of both worlds: CEX simplicity and compliance with DEX access and variety.

Q4: Does SunAlpha custody my tokens?

A: Yes. When you buy a token through SunAlpha, the token is securely held in your SunCrypto exchange account (custodial wallet). This is a critical feature that provides a higher level of security and convenience than a non-custodial wallet. Users do not have to manage complex private keys or seed phrases for every single token they acquire, dramatically reducing the risk of permanent loss due to user error.

Q5: What kind of tokens can I find on SunAlpha that are not on the main SunCrypto spot market?