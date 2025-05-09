Sundeep Makthala Aligns Tconsult with Telangana’s Next Investment Wave

In a significant gesture of professional respect, Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman of Tconsult®️, met with Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, to extend congratulations on his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the newly established Industry & Investment Promotion Cell under the Chief Minister’s Office, Government of Telangana.

In his new role, Ranjan will lead the state’s investment strategy and oversee the SPEED initiative (Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery), aimed at enhancing investor facilitation and accelerating Telangana’s economic growth.

Makthala, accompanied by his wife Bhagya Makthala, expressed appreciation for Ranjan’s transformational leadership during his tenure as Principal Secretary of IT and Industries. Under his leadership, Telangana rose to prominence as a hub for innovation, startups, and emerging technologies.

“Mr Jayesh has been a mentor and catalyst for Telangana’s tech ecosystem,” said Makthala. “His accessibility and visionary leadership positioned the state on the global innovation map. At Tconsult, we remain committed to supporting high-impact global investments aligned with this vision.”

During their meeting, Ranjan acknowledged the growing importance of diaspora networks and platforms like Tconsult in driving strategic partnerships.

“The next phase of our growth will depend on speed, precision, and globally connected ecosystems,” he said. Initiatives like Tconsult are well-timed and aligned with Telangana’s focus on innovation-driven investments.

Tconsult®️, under Makthala’s leadership, continues to work at the intersection of technology, policy, and investment. The platform facilitates global collaboration among innovators, institutions, and investor networks, driving technology transfer, skill development, and cross-border investment.

This meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to expanding Telangana’s role as a global destination for innovation and industrial growth.

About Tconsult®️

Tconsult is a global innovation platform that bridges expertise with opportunity. It offers strategic advisory, expert panels, regulatory navigation, and market access for startups, enterprises, and governments seeking to accelerate innovation, investment, and global impact.

Contact:

India: +91 81231 23434