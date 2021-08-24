'Sunfeast India Move As One' Townhall Features Celebrities Uniting To Create Social Impact

Today the world is facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic has claimed several lives throughout the globe. According to official figures, globally, more than 157 million people have so far been infected with Covid-19, with over 3.28 million lives lost. The pandemic has disproportionately affected children. It has increased poverty, internal migration, closure of schools, and loss of livelihood for millions. These have severely impacted children on multiple fronts, including their education, health and nutrition, safety and emotional wellbeing. Several reports suggest that over 6 million children in India have been out of school by 2020 end due to the pandemic. Several children have lost either one or both their parents due to the pandemic, leaving them orphans with no primary caregiver.

As India has marked its 75th Independence Day, it is time that we as citizens come together & support children who have been severely impacted by the pandemic. With the earnest belief that what we do make a difference, the 'Sunfeast India Move as One' was launched to encourage citizens to adopt a healthier lifestyle while creating a positive social impact. Envisioned by Procam International, powered by GiveIndia, championed by ITC Sunfeast, strengthened by Fit India, and The Art of Living Foundation as its value partner, the initiative kick-started on 15th August 2021 & has received tremendous support from Indians & Indophiles throughout the globe.

Republic Media Network hosted a live townhall to kick-start the campaign & encourage Indians to participate in one of the largest citizen-led movement. It urges citizens to run, walk, jog, cycle & pledge a distance, and commit a positive action for themselves while contributing to a cause. The townhall had esteemed guest panelists like Anil Singh, MD, Procam International, Vivek Singh, Jt.MD, Procam International, Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Food Division, ITC Ltd. Sumit Tayal, COO, Give India, Virat Chirania, Director, The Art of Living Foundation, Olympic Gold Medallist Haile Gebrselassie, RJ Hrishi K, Fever FM & Radio One & Indian Tennis Pro Rohan Bopanna. The entire episode was an insightful discussion & also unveiled the most awaited 'Sunfeast India Move As One' anthem.

"This year, most of us are unaware that lakhs of children have been severely affected by the pandemic. Education, which we now call digital education, is a distant dream for many, nutrition, health has been affected. So here, it's very simple for every registration, there is a bit that goes towards helping give children a future again," says Vivek Sigh, Jt. MD, Procam International.

The initiative is designed to benefit society through social impact, community, and immunity. With no geographical barriers, people worldwide can show their support by participating in any activity of their choice, indoors or outdoors, & pledge to give children impacted by the pandemic a future. For each registration of Rs.149, a contribution of Rs. 50 goes directly towards children's education, nutrition, health, and psychological needs through the NGOs registered with Give India. Participants can also choose to further fundraise for the cause.

Sunfeast India Move as One registration began on 28th July 2021 and will continue till 13th September 2021. The initiative commenced on 15th August 2021 and continue till 15th September 2021. All participants have the opportunity to fundraise until 30th September 2021. To register, log on to sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in. Let's pledge to move for good.