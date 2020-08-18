Sunfeast India Run As One: A Clarion Call To All Indians To Support & Restore Livelihood

Our country recently celebrated its 74th Independence Day and Republic Media Networks was proud to host the Townhall episode on the commencement of the 'Sunfeast India Run as One' initiative - A movement that supports and strengthens livelihoods across the nations and works towards restoring those livelihoods that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a call to all Indians around the globe to step up and support this initiative undertaken by Procam International.

Our guest panel had some of the most influential and like-minded people like Anil Singh, MD of Procam International; Vivek Singh, Jt.MD of Procam International; Hemant Malik, CEO, ITC Foods; Youth Icon & heartthrob Tiger Shroff; Marathon Legend &Ambassador of 'Sunfeast India Run As One' Eliud Kipchoge; Ashok Kumar E.R., President of GiveIndia; Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, Co-Founder & CEO, Fast&Up; Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, Southeast Asia & India, Puma; Sunil Chhetri, Captain of the Indian Football team; Dr. Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India; Adille Sumariwalla, Council Member- World Athletics; President of Athletics Federation of India & VP of Indian Olympic Association, Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairperson & Editor-in-Chief, BW Business World & Exchange4Media Group; Music Composers Salim & Sulaiman Merchant, and Lyricist, Screenwriter, Chairperson - Central Board of Film Certification - Mr. Prasoon Joshi.

"We've been pained by the images we've seen across April & May. We were pained by what was unfolding. The extent of the calamity, the extent of the situation with migrant citizens that was unfolding across the country. What are we going to do, are we just gonna sit and keep forwarding messages with teary-eyed emojis, or are we gonna do something?," says, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International.

He went on to say, "and that's when we decided at Procam International to create a platform. A platform that could empower people to become a part of the solution and can we all put a shoulder to the wheel, and that's all that life asks of us."

The event was elevated with the presence of the Honourable Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India Mr. Kiren Rijiju, who emphasized and promoted the idea of staying fit.

He says, “The concept of Sunfeast India Run as One is something that has actually captured my attention because we are already launching the Fit India Freedom Run that is a larger part of our ongoing Fit India Movement Campaign and I had taken part in the marathon events organised by Procam International. Vivek ji and team, they are amazing people. Their contribution in creating fitness awareness in India by conducting mega marathon programmes has really galvanized the youth of this country."

"They have managed to get all people old and young, boys and girls, everyone. It’s like a huge festival. So the Sunfeast India Run as One and the Fit India Movement actually gels extremely well and we’re coming together and I’m very excited that the way we used to look at our fitness regime has changed tremendously in the last few years, especially since the time our Hon’ble Prime Minister has launch the Fit India Movement,” he further added.

"Each one of you have the power to change millions and millions of lives, so all you have to do is register and do some sort of physical activity like run, walk, jog, or even exercise. It's as simple as just doing that and registering to help millions and millions of people restarting their livelihoods, their businesses." - a special message from Tiger Shroff, Fitness Enthusiast, Youth Icon & Actor.

The panelists shed light on every aspect of the campaign as they answered the questions that came in from the viewers who were live-streaming the event from their homes. Every guest on the panel urged viewers to get involved in support of restoring livelihoods across the nation. So, if you want to make a change go register now at www.sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in and be a part of this wonderful story. As Anil Singh, MD of Procam International rightly quotes William James, 'Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.’

The event ended with the unveiling of the anthem for the campaign composed by Salim & Sulaiman Merchant and written by Prasoon Joshi which was truly a clarion call to every Indian out there to join the movement and work towards making a change.