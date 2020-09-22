Abhinav Bindra Urges Indians To Join The ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ Movement.

Procam International in association with ITC Sunfeast, the country's largest biscuit and snacking brand has launched the 'Sunfeast India Run As One' initiative that aims at empowering the livelihoods of people from the weaker sections of society that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign commenced on the 15th of August 2020, and the fundraising will continue until the 30th of September 2020. To date, the initiative has managed to raise a whopping amount of INR 2.66 crores that will be disbursed by the country's largest and most trusted online donation platform, GiveIndia, to 100+ NGOs that are involved in working towards rehabilitating & restoring the livelihoods of those affected by this pandemic.

Indians from every part of the country have registered and pledged their support to help livelihoods. Many Indian sports icons like Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra have undertaken the pledge to restore livelihoods affected by the pandemic. In a short video message, he urged every Indian to participate and support the movement by saying,

“This pandemic has robbed the livelihoods of millions of our fellow Indians; migrants, artisans, weavers they all need our help now. ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ is our movement to help support about 140 million Indians and I’m not asking for much just a few clicks. Register on www.sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in and join me in helping our country get back on her feet. “– Abhinav Bindra, Olympic Gold Medallist.

The ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ initiative is India's largest citizen-led movement to help those in need when it matters the most. It is a clarion call to every Indian to step up and support our fellow Indians across the country to restore their livelihoods. So, let's pledge to make a difference by registering on www.sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in