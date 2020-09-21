Join Sunfeast India Run As One And Become A Changemaker Today

Launched on Independence Day 2020, Sunfeast India Run As One is the India’s largest citizen-led movement aimed at restoring livelihoods across the country. Since its launch, the campaign has managed to raise a whopping INR 2.66 crores in support of families impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With social impact as its core pillar, the campaign aims at helping 140 million Indians that include migrant laborers, weavers, local artisans, dabbawallas, and even your office chaiwala whose livelihood has gravely been affected by the COVID - 19 lockdown.

Envisioned by Procam International, championed by ITC Foods Sunfeast Biscuits, powered by GiveIndia and strengthened by Fit India; this unique initiative aims to break new grounds and finish on a record high, as registrations and fundraising continue up till 30th September 2020. Registrations are as follows; for Rs. 100, participants will receive a specially designed e-certificate, autographed by youth icon Tiger Shroff and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and a participation e-bib. Furthermore, in addition to the e-certificate and e-bib; participants registering at Rs 600 and Rs 2500 will get an opportunity to own exclusive memorabilia; a personalised framed certificate and a uniquely designed Change Champion commemorative lapel pin respectively. This lapel pin will serve as a sparkling testament to the difference made by individuals when it mattered most! Every registration will directly contribute and impacting a person’s life. All proceeds raised through this initiative will be distributed via GiveIndia to 100+ different NGOs working at the last mile in the rehabilitation of the economically affected families across the country.

Celebrities such as Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra, Padma Shri Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Padma Shri Vijay Amritraj, and Olympian Marathoner Nitendra Singh Rawat, Actor & Fitness Enthusiast Tiger Shroff, Kenyan Marathoner legend Eliud Kipchoge, Cricketer Shikha Pandey, Actor Rahul Bose, and more have also joined the initiative and taken the pledge to support livelihoods across the nation. You can do it too! all you need to do is register on www.sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in and be apart of this historic movement.