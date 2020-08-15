Sunfeast India 'Run As One' Begins Today: Here's How To Join In

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, let's all take the time to honour all those who have been fighting the battle against COVID-19 for the last few months. We are all aware of the fact that millions of livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. As Indians, let us pledge our support and unite to help our fellow Indians as they attempt to restart their livelihood in various parts of the country by joining the 'Sunfeast India Run as One' - an initiative undertaken by Procam International.

The movement flags off on Saturday. If you haven't registered yet you can still do so till September 11, 2020 on https://sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in/ for a minimal charge of just Rs. 99. Any physical activity of your choice - indoors or outdoors - will go a long way in helping someone to restart their livelihood.

So today, let's all be the change we wish to see in the world. Join Republic for the Townhall live at 6:30 pm today along with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, Bollywood youth icon Tiger Shroff & many more notable celebrities, as they pledge their support to this movement.