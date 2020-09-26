This Champions Badge Can Be Yours, Join The Sunfeast India Run As One Movement Now

Flagged off on Independence Day 2020, the Sunfeast India Run As One is an initiative undertaken by Procam International in association with India's largest biscuit & snaking brand, ITC Sunfeast. The initiative aims at helping those in distress since the nationwide lockdown that took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its commencement, the campaign has managed to raise a whopping INR 2.70 crores and continues to receive the support of Indian from every part of the globe.

The campaign is the largest citizen-led movement to help restore the livelihoods of those affected by the pandemic. With every registration directly contributing and impacting a person’s life, the proceeds will be dispensed via GiveIndia directly to 100+ NGOs working at the last mile in the rehabilitation of the economically afflicted families across the country. The beneficiary communities include migrants, tribals and artisans, people with disabilities, rural women, elderly, farmers and farmworkers, the LGBTQ community, and individuals dependent on sports.

From celebrities & sports icons to commoners, every Indian has pledged their support to the 'Sunfeast India Run As One' initiative. The registrations & fundraising has entered its final phase that will end on the 30th of September 2020. Every changemaker associated with the initiative has received a badge of honour to commemorate their support when it matters the most. So, if you haven’t yet registered, go now and login to www.sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in and register to earn your champions badge today.