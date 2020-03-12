The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Grow-Trees.com Enabling Environment Protection Along With Socio-economic Development

Tata AIA Life Insurance Rakshakaran Hero

Grow-Trees.com, with the help of local communities, has planted over 1 lakh trees across many parts of India.

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

Grow-Trees.com, with the help of local communities, has planted over 1 lakh trees across many parts of India. One of their major project was undertaken in the Chintamani town in Karnataka. This project provided over 8,100 workdays for the local community members, which included mostly women. The projects by Grow-Trees.com also promotes the need for social change through socio-economic sustainability and environmental preservation. The trees that are planted ensure reduction in the uncertainty of rainfall and the improvement in water levels and the air quality of the area.

The volunteers at Grow-Trees.com also ensure that the trees are planted to upgrade catchment areas and provides the local communities with supplies of fruits, fodder and fuel. The Grow Trees organization focuses on trees as they believe these create jobs and at the same time, provide a better future.

“The main objective of the project is to restore the degraded lands with these native trees' saplings; also control soil erosion and surface run-off" - Basant Kumar Sharma, Project Co-Ordinator, India- Grow Trees

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
Delhi Police
DELHI POLICE ARREST PFI PRES & SEC
Amul
AMUL TAKES A DIG AT RAHUL GANDHI
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Jaishankar
EAM JAISHANKAR ON CORONAVIRUS
Arvind
ARVIND SAWANT ON CORONAVIRUS