Grow-Trees.com Enabling Environment Protection Along With Socio-economic Development

Grow-Trees.com, with the help of local communities, has planted over 1 lakh trees across many parts of India. One of their major project was undertaken in the Chintamani town in Karnataka. This project provided over 8,100 workdays for the local community members, which included mostly women. The projects by Grow-Trees.com also promotes the need for social change through socio-economic sustainability and environmental preservation. The trees that are planted ensure reduction in the uncertainty of rainfall and the improvement in water levels and the air quality of the area.

The volunteers at Grow-Trees.com also ensure that the trees are planted to upgrade catchment areas and provides the local communities with supplies of fruits, fodder and fuel. The Grow Trees organization focuses on trees as they believe these create jobs and at the same time, provide a better future.

“The main objective of the project is to restore the degraded lands with these native trees' saplings; also control soil erosion and surface run-off" - Basant Kumar Sharma, Project Co-Ordinator, India- Grow Trees