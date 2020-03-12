Rakshakaran Heroes Take An Oath To Safeguard Our Future

Tata AIA Life Insurance’s Rakshakaran Hero is a one of a kind initiative that promotes the thought of planting trees. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour. Under this initiative, Tata AIA Life Insurance plants a tree for every term policy sold. The consumer becomes a Rakshakaran Hero for his family, as he secures his family’s future and contributes to the protection of the environment.

Pranay Shah, Ahmedabad’s very own Rakshakaran Hero talks about the necessity for public participation for the cause of climate change. According to him, initiatives like these help in ensuring a safe and green future for the forthcoming generations. At times like these, planting a sapling might seem insignificant, but if every individual takes a step forward, these saplings can make the whole world green.