Young Heroes Spearheading Green Initiatives

Rakshakaran Hero is a unique initiative by Tata AIA Life Insurance in association with Republic Media Network. The mission of this initiative is to protect your family and to protect the world. As a life insurer, Tata AIA promises to not only secure one’s family’s future but also protect the world for future generations by planting a tree on every term policy sold, thereby making each consumer, a Rakshakaran Hero. In the last few months, the campaign has managed to plant more than 1,00,000 saplings across the country.

The campaign is being led by Mr.Rishi Srivastava, MD and CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, who follows the principle of JRD Tata that whatever comes from people must go back to the people many times over. He believes that one should always look out to what more can one do for the society. Individuals from all sectors have come out in support of the Rakshakaran Hero campaign.

“Very massive and very innovative campaign of Rakshakaran Hero. Not only to plant trees but to ensure its growth because that is where today many public campaigns lag. Planting trees and growing trees are very important. I welcome this initiative of Rakshakaran Hero, and I am sure millions will come forward to become Rakshakaran Heroes.” - Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India on the initiative.

“The vision for the campaign is that we contribute to a protected, brighter future for generations to come. And we aim to achieve this by ensuring that every Indian family is protected and planting a tree for each family we help protect.” - Rishi Srivastava, MD and CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance

Tata AIA Life Insurance Rakshakaran Hero applauds the initiatives taken up by young heroes from many parts of India. Jaichand, a resident of Bhangadi village in the state of Himachal Pradesh has taken up the task of reforestation. For the past 7 years, he has been single-handedly planting trees in and around the area. Sri Shaatvika Selvam and her friends, Varuni Lohani, Tanisha Pandey and Meghna Ajith have been spreading awareness about the hazards of indoor air pollution and have also come forward with a counter for the same, that is snake plants.

Two young brothers from Bangalore, Arjun and Parth Chaudhary managed to save an old tree from being cut off in their society. The boys realized that the tree is not just a source of oxygen but also a home to many birds and animals and should be preserved.

Shubhajit Mukherjee, environmentalist and founder of Mission Green India lauds the initiative to bring the ‘green heroes’ of the country together in order to inspire more people to contribute in environmental preservation.

