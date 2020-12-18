Procam International Launches 13th Edition Of The TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Procam International, in association with Tata Consultancy Services, has launched the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. The TCS World 10K is one of the most affluent races over the 10K distance across the world and is Asia's only gold label race. It is among the world's most prestigious athletics events with the status of World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. The TCS World 10K engages runners and athletes of all ages and skills and has seen sporting legends like Carl Lewis, Mike Powell, Marie Jose Perec, Maria Mutola, and Arantxa Sanchez, embrace the ethos of this event as Ambassadors for change.

The Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru aims to bring to life the Power of Technology. The event is a step towards unifying people worldwide through their different reasons to run, like unleash their best performance, improve their lifestyle, raise funds for a good cause, or re-connect with friends, family, and colleagues. And while we are apart, we can run united through the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. This year, the TCS World 10K is all set to offer participants an engaging & exhilarating experience via TCSW10K App. The app-enabled race will allow runners worldwide to participate from the convenience of their geographic location, starting 20th December till 27th December 2020.

Registrations for the TCS World 10K 2020 have commenced from 30th November 2020 on www.tcsworld10k.procam.in and will close on 25th December 2020. The Participants can choose to register from any of the four categories: The Open 10K, the Open 5k, the Group Relay 10K, or the Group Relay 5K. All Participants will be rewarded with a personalized physical commemorative e-bib, a once-in-a-life-time limited-edition personalized Unity medal, personalized e-bib, personalized e-medal, and an e-certificate.