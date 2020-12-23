Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru Aims To Unify People For A Good Cause

Tata Consultancy Services World 10K provides a unique opportunity for its participants to have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to compete against some of the world's best athletes. Launched in 2008 by Procam International in association with Tata Consultancy Services, the TCS World 10K is currently in its 13th edition and aims to unite people across different time zones through the spirit of sports. True to its words –'This Run Unites Us' - the TCS World 10K this year aims to unify people through various reasons, be it to unleash their best performance, challenge an ace who they've always adored, raise funds for a good cause, or re-connect with friends and family.

Republic Media Network was proud to host the grand launch episode to kick-start the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Our esteemed guest panel consists of Vivek Singh, Jt. MD of Procam International, Michelle Taylor, Head of Global Sports Sponsorships, Tata Consultancy Services, Rohan Bopanna, Indian Tennis Player, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, Founder & CEO of Fast & UP. Paroma Singh, Business Data Analyst - Global Supply Chain, CISCO, Puneeth Rajkumar, Event Ambassador, Chandrashekaran Subramanian, Director of Trail Blazers. Each guest shared their views and insights on the TCS World 10K run and significant characteristics that set it apart from other sporting events.

"We dug very deep to come up with something that will showcase; this is a very special year in more ways than one, and thus we have what is a symbolic representation of the Ashoka Chakra. As you remember, the Ashoka Chakra has 24 spokes, and each is a step towards human evolution. We've captured that symbolically and beautifully designed this limited edition Unity Medal capturing the 24 spokes and capturing this special year," Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International said.

The limited-edition Unity Medal captures the essence of the TCS World 10K in every way and what's more, interesting is that every participant stands a chance at winning this unique and beautifully designed unity medal.

Hosted in a new digitally assisted approach this year, participants worldwide can participate in the TCSW10K App-enabled race between 20th to 27th December 2020 from any part of the world and across all time zones. The 10K runners also have the opportunity to choose their favorite athlete with who they wish to compete. Registration for the TCS World 10K commenced on 30th November 2020 on the www.tcsworld10k.procam.in and will end on 25th December 2020.