Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru Unifies People Across The Globe

The Tata Consultancy Services World 10k Bengaluru is a run that unites everyone despite the many boundaries that separate us. In the words of Nelson Mandela, "Sports has the power to change the world. It has the ability to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.” Being Asia's only Gold Label Road Race, The TCS World 10K Bengaluru has been a sporting event that has always brought people from different parts of the world to run united for a cause. Launched in 2008 by Procam International in association with Tata Consultancy Services, TCS World 10K Bengaluru is in its 13th glorious year and has received immense support from the global athletic community as well as fitness enthusiasts and corporate firms. The event has seen notable athletes like Carl Lewis, Mike Powell, Marie Jose Perec, Maria Mutola, and Arantxa Sanchez participate and embrace the run's ethos as torch barriers for change.

" The Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru 2020 is here! This run unites us. You can choose to run with your family, friends, loved ones from wherever they may be around the world. Remember there is a special limited edition Unity Medal that awaits you." Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International.

Registrations for TCS World 10K Bengaluru commenced on 30th November 2020 and will continue till midnight of 25th December 2020 on tcsworld10k.procam.in This year, the TCS World 10K is all set to offer participants an innovative & exciting experience via TCSW10K App. The app-enabled race will allow runners from every part of the world to participate from the convenience of their geographic location between 20th December 2020 to 27th December 2020. Register now and download the TCSW10K App to choose between the four categories: The Open 10K, the Open 5k, the Group Relay 10K, or the Group Relay 5K. You also stand a chance to receive a limited-edition Unity Medal. To know more, catch a very special episode of TCS World 10K Bengaluru today at 6:30 pm IST only on Republic TV.