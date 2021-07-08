AMUL's Managing Director, Dr. R.S. Sodhi Shares Insights Into The Brand Story Of AMUL

The Blue Jays - Ingenious Marketers' is a unique show that focuses on marketing trends, techniques & tools. It showcases detailed conversations with the most notable business minds worldwide, focusing on how brands can act as a catalyst to transform society and increase its social impact. The series is presided by Republic Chief Strategy Officer & Group President Dr. Bhaskar Das and R. fluid anchor Zain Ebrahim. In this episode of The Blue Jays - Ingenious Marketers, we delve deep into the brand story of AMUL and discover what makes AMUL a brand loved by consumers throughout the nation. Representing AMUL was Dr. R.S. Sodhi, Managing Director, AMUL

Dr. Verghese Kurien's 'Billion Litres' idea has transformed India into the largest milk producer in the world. By forming a cooperative society called AMUL, Dr. Verghese Kurien empowered local farmers to adopt dairy farming. AMUL has been instrumental in sphere-heading India's White Revolution to success. The 'Amul Girl' was an ingenious advertising mascot adopted by the company to advertise & market AMUL Butter. The campaign featured a series of hoarding with topical ads related to everyday issues & earned a Guinness World Record for the longest-running ad campaign in the world. Over the decades, AMUL has emerged as a trustworthy Indian family brand that caters to a vast array of consumers.

"We find ourselves lucky that we had an opportunity to work with visionaries like Tribhuvandas Patel & Dr. Verghese Kurien. Our value system is what makes AMUL an ageless company & an ageless brand. We believe in 'give more to earn more,' give more farmers, give more consumers, give more other supply chain members. Once they are happy, you will be happy," says Dr. R.S. Sodhi, Managing Director, AMUL

Today, AMUL is one of the largest FMCG companies in the country. A cooperative movement started by millions of farmers has touched lives across the globe. The entire episode was an insightful discussion that showcased the various initiatives undertaken by AMUL to empower farmers, especially women farmers from rural India.