Gajendra Jangid Shares Insights On How Brands Can Promote Sustainability & Social Change

The growth in private-owned vehicles in India & the world has accelerated the CO 2 emissions globally, leading to an increase in climate change & global warming. A study suggests that approximately 28% of CO 2 emissions occur during the manufacturing process & transportation of cars to dealer showrooms. With sustainable consumption becoming the new norm in society, it is imperative to understand how automobiles can fit the sustainability index.

The Blue Jays- Ingenious Marketers, is a unique show that focuses on how brands are empowering communities & becoming catalysts for a better tomorrow. In this episode of the series, we delve deep into the brand story of Cars24 to understand how the brand has been influencing consumer behavior to repair, reuse & redrive automobiles. As the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the world, there has been a significant rise in the demand for pre-owned cars. Cars24 has built a culture of trust & cooperation and is one of India's fastest growing tech-enabled used-car marketplace. With the mission to grow their business while reducing the environmental impact of their operations & increasing social impact, Cars24 is committed to operate & grow its business in a socially responsible way. Representing the brand was Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder & CMO, Cars24.

"A lot has happened in the last one year with a lot to share. As a brand, I feel that we've become more mature, more empathetic, more compassionate & we realized that when we collectively work towards something, we can make it happen," says Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder & CMO, Cars24.

Cars24 is the 1st online used-car marketplace to enter the unicorn club. The Home24 campaign was one of the social initiatives by Cars24 to urge people to stay home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand altered its logo from Cars24 to Home24 to spread awareness among people. The entire episode was an insightful discussion that highlighted how brands like Cars24 have been disrupting the used automobile ecosystem globally by turning purpose into strategy & empowering communities.