Toyota-Kirloskar Motors Shares Mission To Promote Sustainability; Eyes 'Grow With India'

Climate change is the most severe global environmental challenge, with implications for food production, water supply, health, energy, etc. Addressing climate change requires a sound scientific understanding and coordinated action at a national and global level. Several calamities like increasing floods, ravaging wildfires, rising sea levels, melting glaciers, etc., are all attributed to the rising temperature around the globe. To fight climate change and create a sustainable future for all, in 2015, the United Nations General Assembly devised 17 interlinked sustainable development goals to be accomplished by the year 2030. These goals are the blueprints to achieve a sustainable & better future for all.

When a brand effectively correlates its purpose to its business, its social impact increases. It is not what a brand says but what a brand does to address social change. That's when marketing meets mission. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation with Kirloskar Group that has been manufacturing Toyota cars in India for over two decades. The brand is one of the most notable auto manufacturers in the country & is on a mission to promote sustainability & road safety. In this episode of the Blue Jays - Ingenious Marketers, we decode the journey of Toyota Kirloskar Motor & the factors that make it one of India's top auto brands. Representing the brand was Vikram Gulati, Country Head & SVP, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

"Toyota believes that good governance & being a socially responsible corporate is an integral part of the ethical functioning of any organization. So, accordingly, our values and code of ethics aim to strike a fine balance between economic, environmental & social objectives. We draw our inspiration from our founder Kiichiro Toyoda, who always placed the highest importance on people's well-being & happiness. For us, CSR is an integral part of our DNA & TKM captures this in its vision very aptly. Our vision states Grow India & Grow with India." says Vikram Gulati, Country Head & SVP, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

The challenge of Covid-19 has brought home to the human race the vital importance of digital technology, collaboration, and the power of community. It has also focussed attention on sustainability and inclusion as significant forces of social growth and development. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the fragility of human existence & reinforced the need for sustainability to take centre stage. Brands like Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd. are doing their bit to promote sustainable development & create an Atmanirbhar India.