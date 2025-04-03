The Dynamic Trio: How A Father and His Two Sons Are Revolutionizing Multiple Industries

In the world of business, family ventures often flourish when vision, dedication, and skill combine. Such is the story of Mr Muraleedharan P R and his two sons, Akhil Murali and Ashik Murali, who are making significant strides across multiple industries, setting benchmarks for success and leadership.

Mr Muraleedharan P R, armed with a B.Com degree and necessary skills, has established himself as a versatile leader with over 15 years of experience in the Finance sector and the Hospitality industry, including hotels and resorts. His strategic insight and leadership have positioned him as the Vice Chairman of the Agri Tourism Multi-State Cooperative Society, a trailblazing initiative that aims to promote agri-tourism across various states. Additionally, he serves as the General Secretary of the Multi-State Cooperative Society Stakeholders Association (South India), playing a crucial role in advocating for the welfare and growth of cooperative societies.

Following in their father’s entrepreneurial footsteps, both Akhil Murali and Ashik Murali have demonstrated remarkable business acumen and leadership capabilities.

Akhil Murali, a BBM graduate, holds a prominent position as the Chairman of the Agri Tourism Multi-State Cooperative Society. With over 8 years of experience in the finance industry, Akhil has diversified his expertise into various sectors. He serves as the Managing Partner of Yulin Productions, a dynamic production company, and Koko Kera Food Products, a food enterprise committed to delivering quality food solutions. Furthermore, he is the Managing Partner of Marvel Luxury Grande, a premium hospitality brand offering unmatched experiences in the hotels and resort industry.

On the other hand, Ashik Murali, an MBA graduate specializing in Finance, has carved his path as the Chairman of Ashraya Multi-State Cooperative Society, further enhancing the family’s reputation in the cooperative sector. Like his brother, Ashik is also involved in Yulin Productions, Koko Kera Food Products, and Marvel Luxury Grande, contributing his financial expertise and business management skills to expand their reach and influence.

Together, the trio forms a formidable business group, excelling in sectors ranging from cooperative societies and hospitality to production and food industries. Their cohesive vision, backed by sound financial understanding and innovative ideas, has enabled them to achieve remarkable success. As they continue to expand their footprint, their story is becoming an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation.