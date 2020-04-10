Decoding The Process Of Claiming Motor Insurances

The Policy Bazaar Show is a brand- new series that decodes the grey areas of purchasing insurance. Through the 26-episode series, the show will highlight and discuss a magnitude of topics essential to everyone trying to secure their future. From purchasing the right cover to switching policies while shifting jobs, to ensuring a comprehensive child cover, insurance experts deliberate, simplify and shine a light on the complexities of purchasing insurance in India.

In the recent edition, our eminent anchor, Vivek Law talks about the claiming process involved in the motor insurance sector with Sajja Praveen Chowdhary, Business Head, Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com and Sourabh Chatterjee, President, Head of Technology & Digital Sales, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Motor Insurance - The Moment of Truth

Indians have a great love for their four-wheelers. However, it is only in recent years that the car owners have started to insure their vehicles. It could be due to mandatory rules set up by the government or the rise in the number of road accidents. Even now, most of the vehicle owners are skeptical about insurance as they are not familiar with the claim process involved in motor insurance.

According to Sourabh Chatterjee, many insurance companies are striving hard to promise and provide a smooth claims process that takes less effort and time. Even if the insurers are trying to make all the payments in due time, the lack of an automated process creates a gap. At this juncture, the smooth claiming process depends on both the parties. The customer needs to provide all claim-related documents to the insurers. On the insurer’s front, there has been a lot of development in terms of auto claim adjudication.

The regular claim process includes first and foremost, the intimation of claims. Today, the customers are able to intimate claims through any mediums. The second step is to provide all necessary and relevant information and documentation in regard to the claim. The remaining process is taken care of by the insurer. The customers are advised to reach out to insurers in case of any accident and also click photographs of the vehicle.

There are a variety of claim buckets provided by the insurance which include repair work, constructive total loss, and total loss. The process and cost vary in all the three buckets based on the insurance companies and their policies. Despite measures taken by the government and insurance companies, even in 2020, less than 20-30% of two-wheelers are covered in India.

Watch the episode for more insights on the simple claim process in motor insurance.