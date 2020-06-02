Health Insurance: How Important Is High Sum Insured?

The Policy Bazaar Show is a series that decodes the grey areas of purchasing insurance. Through the 26-episode series, the show will highlight and discuss a magnitude of topics essential to everyone trying to secure their future. From purchasing the right cover to switching policies while shifting jobs, to ensuring a comprehensive child cover, insurance experts deliberate, simplify and, throw light on the complexities of purchasing insurance in India.

In this week's episode, our eminent host, Vivek Law will be talking to Ashutosh Shrotriya, Head Products & Business Process, Religare Health Insurance. They discuss the importance of having a high sum insured to cover for health insurance. Health insurance has become a vital necessity in the times of COVID-19, penetrating a larger consumer base than earlier.

Importance of a high sum insured cover

Medical inflation has been a cause for worry among the individuals even in the pre-corona times. The cost of healthcare in India, despite being minimal as opposed to the global scenario, is rising at a steady rate. The individual buying a cover needs to realize that the insurance covers are used for a long period of time. Hence, the cover that might seem adequate today could be insufficient in the long run. The covers are bought, keeping in mind the affordability in terms of paying the premiums. Hence, the right coverage might vary from one individual to another.

Now, a large number of consumers have taken to opt for a higher sum insured covers, which cost more than 10 lakh. The insurance sector has taken into consideration that many people might not be able to afford a 1 crore policy, and therefore, have come up with upgrades and low premium rates making it easier for the consumers to choose a high sum insured cover. The insurance companies have also simplified the process of porting one’s cover from a low sum insured cover to a high sum insured cover. This enables the consumer to adopt the cover as per their personal growth.

The corona outbreak has majorly affected the insurance sector, the health insurance sector in particular. There is a steady rise in the demand for health insurance in recent months. The insurers are also working hard to provide all the consumers with the right advice and cover. The insurance companies have been working towards smoothening of the claim settlement process, as this has always been a criterion for judging an insurer. They are also trying to prioritize the consumers who have claims connecting to COVID symptoms. Furthermore, while adapting to the digital space for all the insurance-related processes, the consumers are also reassured that their insurance plans do cover all diagnosis that is related to COVID.

Watch the episode for more insights on the right health insurance cover.