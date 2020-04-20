ProtectKarBefikar In The Times Of A Pandemic

The Policy Bazaar Show is a brand- new series that decodes the grey areas of purchasing insurance. Through the 26-episode series, the show will highlight and discuss a magnitude of topics essential to everyone trying to secure their future. From purchasing the right cover, to switching policies while shifting jobs, to ensuring a comprehensive child cover, insurance experts deliberate, simplify and shine light on the complexities of purchasing insurance in India.

In the recent edition, our eminent anchor, Vivek Law talks to Yahish Dahiya, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Policybazaar.com about the insurance that can help during the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected numerous lives on a global scale. Yashish Dahiya has been a pioneer in ideating consumer friendly innovations in the insurance sector.

Insurance during Corona Outbreak

The global scale outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has brought the world to a difficult standstill. Millions across the world are taking desperate safety measures to ward off the effects of the rapidly spreading pandemic. In such times, people are becoming more and more conscious about their health and there is an inadvertent rise in the demand for health covers.

ALSO WATCH: The Policy Bazaar Show | How To Make A Health Insurance Claim?

ALSO WATCH: The Policy Bazaar Show | Wellness Benefits In Health Insurance Plans

In India, there is a major surge in the demand for health and life insurance. The corona outbreak has in many ways affected the otherwise low penetration rates of insurance in the country. The Indian population has been active in researching and buying insurance policies and products. Even the insurers have taken up multiple steps to ensure proper communication with the buyers. Many companies have launched or adapted their products in accordance to the health benefits required during the pandemic.

ALSO WATCH: The Policy Bazaar Show | How To Choose The Right Health Insurance?

Owing to the lockdown, the majority of the population is confined to their houses and hence, giving way to the use of digital innovations in the insurance sectors. Brands are pushing forward telemedical check-ups for policy buyers. Other than video and variable based medical tests, the insurers are also sending kits to the customers’ homes so that they can perform self medical tests. Many insurance companies have adapted to digital innovations for fast-tracking their customer’s health.

In a tele-medical test, the doctor comes online on an interactive platform with the consumer and asks relevant questions. The consumers also have to talk about the past medical history if there is any. There is a liveliness test conducted to ensure the authenticity of the consumer’s identity and declaration about health conditions.

Watch the episode for more insights on the right health insurance.