WATCH: The Digital Journey Of The Health Insurance Sector

The Policy Bazaar Show is a series that decodes the grey areas of purchasing insurance. Through the 26-episode series, the show will highlight and discuss a magnitude of topics essential to everyone trying to secure their future. From purchasing the right cover to switching policies while shifting jobs, to ensuring a comprehensive child cover, insurance experts deliberate, simplify and, throw light on the complexities of purchasing insurance in India.

In this week's episode, our eminent host, Vivek Law will be talking to Anuj Tyagi, CEO, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance about the progress that the insurance sector has managed to make during the COVID – 19 situation. Although the majority of the focus lies on the consumers, the digitization of the insurance sectors has given way to many developments.

Insurer Motto: Invest Early to Reap Maximum Benefits

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a turmoil in many industries on a global scale. Even in India, many sectors are suffering the brunt of lesser production leading to major losses. Amidst these tough times, with the increasing demand of health insurance, the entire insurance industry has been successful in gathering a much higher penetration rate than the pre-corona times. Insurers still are focusing on early investments as today, there is better awareness about the need of an insurance.

ALSO READ: #ProtectKarBefikar In The Times Of A Pandemic

The digitization process of the insurance sector had been in progress for a long time, however, the journey from the desire of doorstep services to the need of the same in terms of insurance, has merely fastened the progress and enabled it to become a consumer-focused digital service sector. The processes that are related to the selling and services are both taken care of digitally.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Enabling Digital Transformation In The Insurance Sector

ALSO READ: Expert Speak: Health Insurance In Times Of Coronavirus

Owing to the digitization, the insurance sector considers to move along with the ‘new normal’. The sector will be further focusing on adopting the digital practices even in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Tier 2 and 3 cities have been quite inept in adapting to the digitization of all the other industries. A large part of the e-commerce revenues actually come from these cities.

Watch the episode for more insights on the digital strides of the insurance sector and the consumer benefits that come with.