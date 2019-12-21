The Policy Bazaar Show | Why Do We Need Term Insurance?

The Policy Bazaar Show is a brand- new series that decodes the grey areas of purchasing insurance. Through the 26-episode series, the show will highlight and discuss a magnitude of topics essential to everyone trying to secure their future. From purchasing the right cover, to switching policies while shifting jobs, to ensuring a comprehensive child cover, insurance experts deliberate, simplify and shine light on the complexities of purchasing insurance in India.

In this week’s episode, our eminent anchor Vivek Law analyses the need for term insurance policies and what to consider while choosing the best cover with Santosh Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Life Insurance, policybazaar.com and Ashish K Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, PNB Met Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

What is a Term Insurance? How much is adequate?

Term insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides coverage for a particular period of time or a specified ‘term’ of years. In case of the insured individual’s death during the term period, the policy remains active and provides a death benefit to the family. Insurance is an important part of the financial planning. An individual’s term insurance cover mostly depends on his/her financial liabilities and aspirations, both in the present and the future. It also depends on the age and annual income of the insured. Ideally, the term cover should be 10-15 times the annual income of the individual. Buying early helps as the premiums are low and affordable. In order to avail more benefits, it is often advised that at the age of 30, one can buy a term cover that is 25 times the individual’s annual income. The premiums are low at this point and the term insurance can be updated with time.

ALSO WATCH: The Policy Bazaar Show | Important Aspects Of Financial Planning

The insurance sector has been on the lookout to provide maximum benefits to the consumers at competitive rates. Choosing the correct insurance company becomes one of the top priorities. The things that a consumer must keep in mind while choosing an insurer are their financial viability and credibility. The claim settlement rate also becomes an important aspect while selecting the best insuring company. High claim settlement rates are the indicators of the company’s credibility.

ALSO WATCH: The Policy Bazaar Show | What Do You Look For In A Health Insurance?

Term insurance policies are better than any other insurance covers as they cover Death, Disability and Disease, the 3Ds. The on boarding process for term covers are more hassle free as it mostly doesn’t involve medical examinations. The term insurance also has riders, that is an attachment, amendment or endorsement made in the term policy enabling the policyholder to avail additional coverage. Some of the common riders in India are the waiver of premium, critical illness rider, accidental disability rider and the accidental death benefit rider. There are also different term plans that can go on for 99 years as well. The millennials are also leaning towards the term insurance instead of other future planning or investments as they are more flexible.

The Myth Buster

Term Insurance is a waste of time

Term insurance is a policy that saves your family even in your absence. The premiums for life insurance and term policies do not fluctuate or rise with time. Hence, the premium rates remain same while the plan is upgraded with time and needs. Term policies and health insurance should be an individual’s priority while financial planning.

Watch to know more about the need and usage of term insurance policies.