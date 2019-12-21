The Policy Bazaar Show | Wellness Benefits In Health Insurance Plans

The Policy Bazaar Show is a brand new series that decodes the grey areas of purchasing insurance. Through the 26-episode series, the show will highlight and discuss a magnitude of topics essential to everyone trying to secure their future. From purchasing the right cover to switching policies while shifting jobs, to ensuring a comprehensive child cover, insurance experts deliberate, simplify and shine a light on the complexities of purchasing insurance in India.

In this week’s episode, our eminent anchor Vivek Law speaks with Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance about the inclusion of wellness benefits in the health insurance plans. In today’s day and age, wellness, both mental and physical become essential reflectors of a healthy lifestyle.

What are Wellness Benefits?

According to experts, “Wellness is an active process of becoming aware of and making choices towards a healthy and fulfilling life. Wellness is more than being free from illness, it is a dynamic process of change and growth”. Even from the perspective of the insurers, wellness programs help in keeping the consumers healthy. In recent times, there has been a major shift in the awareness quotient in millennials and youth about the necessity of health insurance plans. Hence, unlike a few decades earlier, it is the millennials that create a large consumer base for health insurance. The cause for the shift could be the drive to avail the best and the willingness to spend on the right offerings than ‘saving it for the future’.

Wellness becomes a priority for the consumers and the insurers as the focus shifts from the secondary stage of availing health insurance, in case of an incident or illness, to the primary stage of preventive care. The focus is now on the promotion of better healthcare and preventing critical ailments as much as possible. The wellness benefits prove to be profitable for the consumers as they are incentivized for taking better care of themselves and for the insurers as they are able to be more actively engaged in the lives of the consumers, tracking their fitness quotient and regulating their decisions related to healthcare.

Even with the benefits improving with time, the penetration of health insurance is not absolute in the country. There are obstacles like the difficult on-boarding process and the inclusion of pre-existing ailments in the health insurance covers. However, this is being taken care of with digital onboarding and claim process. There are many insurance companies that are also providing customized covers for the inclusion of the pre-existing ailments. There are also disease-specific covers that are available for individuals. They can choose to buy comprehensive covers and upgrade them with specialised and customised covers. Both the buyer and the seller in the insurance sector understand that bad health can lead to financial distress and instability, reiterating the idea that prevention is better than cure.

Watch to know more about the wellness benefits and the profits of customized covers in health insurance.