Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

TN BJP Leader SG Suryah Proposes Bus Rapid Transport System To Alleviate OMR's Traffic Woes

BJP TN State Secretary SG Suryah proposes the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) as a viable solution to streamline vehicular traffic.

Digital Desk
TN BJP Leader Dr.SG Suryah
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader SG Suryah | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai, known for its bustling nature with educational institutions, IT parks, and residential complexes, faces severe traffic congestion. With over 1.6 lakh vehicles and 3 lakh people commuting daily between Madhya Kailash and Tiruporur, the 20-km stretch encounters significant delays, especially during peak hours. The congestion exacerbates during the summer season, making the commute unbearable for residents, as highlighted by the recent delays during AR Rahman’s Marakkuma Nenjam concert. Frustrated residents report spending up to two hours traveling from Madhya Kailash to Siruseri. 

Numerous calls for solutions have been made, emphasizing the lack of grid-road connectivity and delays in proposed flyovers and an elevated road. In response, BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary SG Suryah proposes the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) as a viable solution to streamline vehicular traffic. He has released a video of how the proposed project would look like and its impact for people residing in South Chennai. 

Suryah points out the success of BRTS in cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, and even smaller cities like Amritsar. Expressing bewilderment at the reluctance to implement BRTS in a metropolitan city like Chennai, he advocates for a dedicated bus corridor from Saidapet to Sholinganallur, covering a 22-km stretch with stops at important points like - Madhya Kailash, Thiruvanmiyur, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam.
The implementation of BRTS, according to estimates, is expected to significantly reduce travel time from 1.5 hours to just 30 minutes and decrease private vehicle usage by 43%. This reduction in traffic congestion will have broader environmental benefits by lowering emissions. 

Suryah emphasizes the impact on residents during the sweltering summer months, noting that the air-conditioned buses with well-ventilated stops will provide a comfortable travel experience
The BJP leader also said “It’s not just about congestion. Chennai gets extremely hot in summer and people get baked under the sun in sweltering heat. We hear about so many people suffering sun stroke. An ordinary middle class working person travels in that heat to go to their work place to earn a decent living. I can’t even fathom the pressure they through in summers. Since these buses will be airconditioned and the stops will have good ventilation, people will feel comfortable to travel.” 

Dr. Suryah released an exclusive campaign video on his X account describing how he would implement BRTS in this stretch if his bid to the Lok Sabha seat is through from the South Chennai constituency.

“I think the people of this city deserve better.”, Suryah said.
 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

